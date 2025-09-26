Does An Arrest Warrant Fly? Why Netanyahu Took The Long Way To The US

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent flight to the United States took an unusual, roundabout path-seemingly to avoid airspace over countries that might enforce an outstanding arrest warrant related to alleged war crimes.

Departing Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening for the UN General Assembly and a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu's plane avoided its typical route over parts of Europe, as reported by CNN.

Instead, it travelled along the entire length of the Mediterranean Sea before crossing over the Strait of Gibraltar, according to flight tracking data.

Netanyahu's flight on radar.

Watch here:

The flight briefly overflew Greece and Italy, according to FlightRadar24, but it entirely avoided French and Spanish airspace, lengthening the duration of the flight.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced two weeks ago that some journalists and members of Netanyahu's entourage would not accompany him for“technical arrangements related to seating and security.”

The Jerusalem Post reported that it was a way of compensating for the additional fuel required.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Israel's military operations in Gaza.

While Israel and the United States are not members of the ICC and therefore do not recognise its jurisdiction, many European countries are signatories to the Rome Statute. As such, they are legally obligated to enforce ICC warrants , which could put Netanyahu at risk of arrest if he enters their airspace or lands within their borders, likely explaining the indirect flight path taken to the U.S.

France , Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal are among the countries that have recognised a Palestinian state in the last few days, in part to help keep the possibility of a two-state solution alive. Israel has condemned the moves.

Slovenia bans Netanyahu

Meanwhile, Slovenia announced a formal ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, citing the ongoing International Criminal Court (ICC) proceedings against him for alleged war crimes committed during Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

Slovenia's government stated that the decision to sanction Netanyahu follows its earlier ban in July on two far-right Israeli ministers. "With this move, the government sends a clear message to Israel that Slovenia expects consistent respect for the decisions of international courts and international humanitarian law," the government said in a statement.

As world leaders convene at the United Nations in New York, the United States has stepped up diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

On Tuesday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff revealed a 21-point Middle East peace plan, aimed at laying the groundwork for a lasting resolution to the conflict.

The plan was shared with leaders and senior officials from several key regional and Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan, signalling a push for broad international support and cooperation.

Earlier on Thursday, Italy and Spain deployed naval vessels to support an international aid flotilla that came under drone attack while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza .

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of approximately 50 civilian boats, is seeking to challenge and break through Israel's naval blockade of Gaza in order to deliver much-needed supplies to the besieged territory.

Over nearly two years, Israeli military offensives have killed at least 65,502 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, figures the UN considers reliable.

The offensive followed Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.



Netanyahu's indirect flight path highlights the complexities of international law and diplomatic relations.

The International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Netanyahu represent a significant challenge for Israel's leadership. Countries like Slovenia are taking a stand by enforcing ICC decisions, impacting diplomatic dynamics.

