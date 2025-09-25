Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PM Attends Ministerial Meeting Of GCC, US Fms


2025-09-25 11:01:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated in the joint ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the United States of America, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During the meeting, the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, were discussed, as well as ways to de-escalate the situation in the region through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

MENAFN25092025000067011011ID1110113662

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search