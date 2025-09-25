PM Attends Ministerial Meeting Of GCC, US Fms
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated in the joint ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the United States of America, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During the meeting, the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, were discussed, as well as ways to de-escalate the situation in the region through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.
