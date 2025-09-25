A Birthday Surprise Chef Picky And International DJ Madout Partner To Create A New Type Of Global Restaurant Franchise

MENAFN - GetNews) Radix Restaurant & Lounge is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking new venture, CHIC Bistro + Bar. Solidifying its position as a premier destination for elevated Caribbean cuisine and family entertainment. The new establishment is proud to welcome acclaimed Chef Picky as an investor and Culinary Curator, and internationally renowned DJ Madout as a Strategic Partner. The original location will be at 938 East 233rd Street, Chic is poised to redefine the dining and entertainment scene with this powerful collaboration and help revitalize the Uptown community towards modernization of Hospitality service.

A Fusion of Flavor and Sound

Chef Picky, known for his innovative approach to traditional dishes, will bring his signature style to Chic's menu, curating a selection of refined and Asian inspired Caribbean plates. His expertise will elevate classics like Jerk Chicken and Oxtail while introducing sophisticated, modern creations. "Chic's Global Appeal is more than just a restaurant; it's a movement," says Chef Picky. "We're blending the soul of the islands with a new level of culinary artistry, and I'm excited to share this vision with the community and the world abroad. During my world travels, I have partnered with a world class Hospitality Group to fulfill the mission of bringing Oxtail + Cocktails everywhere.”

DJ Madout, a global force in the music industry, will strategically shape the ambiance and entertainment at Chic Bistro. His partnership will ensure an electrifying atmosphere that complements the culinary experience, bringing a high-energy, international vibe to the venue. "The Bronx has always been a hub of culture and rhythm," states DJ Madout. "With Chic, we're creating a space where the food is just as dynamic as the music, making every visit an unforgettable event."

The Chic Experience “

Chic will be a destination where the art of cuisine will be displayed entirely different.” Radix CEO Merrick Richards says.“Diners can expect the same quality of expertly crafted Caribbean culture dishes, from savory curries to Juicy oxtails, Jerk, plantains and most importantly FUN in a setting designed for both intimate dining and vibrant social gatherings. The full bar will feature a curated selection of cocktails and fine spirits, perfect for enjoying a night of world-class music, curated by DJ Madout himself.”

The grand opening is set for September 27 2025 @ Noon. While the public is invited to experience the unique synergy of these two powerhouses, Many people are setting RSVP's throughout the day. While Looking at international opportunities, 3 More Franchise-Like Locations are already Planned for New York(Bronx,Brooklyn,Manhattan) within the next 18 months.

About Chic Bistro + Bar:

Chic Restaurant & Lounge is a New Asian Caribbean Concept serving traditional dishes in a new form. Chic Bistro + Bar location pushes to challenge a 100 years of monotonous food served throughout the islands at a speed that will have the markings of a fast growing franchise with a slightly personal touch. The original is located in the Bronx, New York. It is dedicated to serving elevating the West Indian + East Asian cuisine in a sophisticated and welcoming environment. The emphasis will be on fresh ingredients and Full a Flavor menu with a modern flair. Prepare for an engaging sit in where Gongs are banged, bells are rung, and ordering is done on from your phone. Chic Bistro is looking to help set the bar (Pun Intended) on what today's fast casual eateries will be for years to come.