EU: Russia Waging Disinformation Campaign Ahead Of Moldova's Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Thursday accused Russia of waging an "unprecedented disinformation campaign" targeting Moldova ahead of next Sunday's parliamentary elections, in what it described as an attempt to derail the country's pro-European path.
EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anitta Hipper told reporters at the Commission's headquarters in Brussels that "it's not the first time that Russia is employing textbook manipulation and disinformation tactics, but this time they are resorting to much more," stressing that "Moscow is deeply interfering in the electoral process."
Moldova's pro-EU Prime Minister Maia Sandu, whose party is narrowly leading in the polls, has warned that "the Kremlin is seeking to buy votes, stir unrest and wage an online disinformation campaign."
Moldova, which lies geographically between Ukraine and Romania, has been divided since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 over whether to strengthen ties with Brussels or maintain traditional relations with Moscow.
The European Commission reaffirmed on regular basis its "strong and continued support" for the Republic of Moldova and its path towards EU accession, reiterating the EU's commitment to promoting stability and democracy in Eastern Europe. (end)
