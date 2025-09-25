Mark Louie Ramos

$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-25 09:03:40
  • Assistant Research Professor of Health Policy and Administration, Penn State
Mark Louie F. Ramos is an Assistant Research Professor of Health Policy and Administration at The Pennsylvania State University. He completed his doctorate in Statistics at the University of Maryland Baltimore County and received postdoctoral training at the Biostatistics Branch of the National Cancer Institute. Prior to this, he was a tenured faculty member at the University of Santo Tomas, Manila.

His research experience includes both statistical methods development in areas such as multiple testing and efficient sampling, and multidisciplinary projects involving large, complex datasets such as the United Kingdom Biobank, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, and the United States Military Health System. He has taught mathematics and statistics subjects for over 20 years.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Research Professor, Penn State
Education
  • 2021 University of Maryland Baltimore County, PhD Statistics

