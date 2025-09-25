MENAFN - GetNews)



PHOENIX, AZ - September 25, 2025 - ADMANITY® today released a concept proposal for Primal AI Sales Coaching-an emotional selling training layer that would guide sales conversations in real time using the ADMANITY® PROTOCOL. This is a blueprint for how a strategic acquirer could unlock a massive, underserved revenue layer in AI by coaching sales teams to sell the way humans actually decide to buy: emotionally.

The Premise: Most sellers still guess or sell logically. Most buyers decide with feeling. The emotional algorithms inside The ADMANITY® Protocol beat guesswork.

The Fact: According to a recent article in Inc. , over 50% of the Inc 5,000's fastest-growing company CEO's say they do not offer any sales training, and if they do, it often focuses on CRM/Platform training, general selling or product specs and selling points.

According to Brian Gregory , ADMANITY® CEO,“Sales is a profession and a skill. The best salespeople use emotions that make a prospect actually want to buy. Emotional persuasion has to be learned and mastered. Companies can't just hire salespeople, point to the phone and say, 'start dialing.'”

Lack of sales performance results in people being terminated, poor company culture, unhappy customers and of course, lack of revenue. If ADMANITY®'s Emotional AI could show each salesperson the exact emotional formulas that sell their company's products or services, and quickly help them master only those emotional protocols, the increased revenues could be in the trillions.

Brian Gregory explains,“The same persuasion formulas we studied from 100 years of highly-successful ad campaigns can be used to train salespeople in speech and written communication. Humans always respond to emotion, not facts, data and cognitive thinking - and if you think it could be difficult, when was the last time you saw a really complicated commercial? Never.”

Most companies avoiding the sales training issue cite cost as one reason. But, the much larger cost is avoiding training, leaving sales up to chance, creating high turnover, sluggish sales and customer churn.

“Teach AI to sell, not just inform,” said Roy Regalado , President of ADMANITY®.“Old school training pushes closing on features and benefits. Emotions create desire. When you use the right emotional sequence, reps stop educating, start triggering emotions-and wins come much faster.”

Primal Selling Benefits:



Massive waste from trial-and-error. Sales teams burn time and budget throwing darts at the board. In a $8.5 Billion sales training market, up to 80% of salespeople miss quotas. Companies complain they don't know where to apply AI for revenue-generating results.

Proven emotional logic. ADMANITY® mapped a century of persuasion patterns into a repeatable protocol; in controlled, independent tests, both ChatGPT and Grok followed the same emotional sequence and produced different, persuasive words, instantly-evidence that ADMANITY®'s PRIMAL AI is model-agnostic. Jobs, not job loss. “Nobody fires the rep who keeps printing money,” Brian Gregory stated.“Our PRIMAL AI will actually save jobs, not eliminate them,” Brian Gregory added.

AI Training Would Cut Costs - Speeds Up Learning



R ole-Play Training Studio: reps practice against buyer personas; the ADMANITY® PRIMAL AI coach could score emotional sequence proficiency.

Live “Whisper” on Zoom/Teams: The ADMANITY® PRIMAL AI coach could whisper or prompt the rep when they skip an emotional step, and suggest compelling sales tips. Post-Call Debrief: Reps get immediate feedback on wording that could have been better. Over time, they master emotional selling.

Primal AI Results:

“ADMANITY® thinks it's reasonable to expect a projected 2-3X increase in rep productivity, 15-25% shorter sales cycles and a 10-20% lift in sales within 30 days,” said Paul Kirch , ADMANITY® Director of Digital Marketing.

”Emotional AI can pay the bills,” said Chris Whitcoe , ADMANITY® CTO.“Without persuasion, AI is a cost center; with it, it's a mint. The world's second-oldest profession meets its first real OS,” added Chris Whitcoe.

Emotional Selling Upside:

With tens of millions of salespeople worldwide, ADMANITY® believes a first mover could capture a multi-billion-dollar annual subscription layer and catalyze trillions in incremental commerce over time as small businesses and enterprise teams replace guesswork with governed, repeatable emotional sequences.

“Own the emotions and you own the revenue,” Brian Gregory said.

About ADMANITY®

ADMANITY® decoded how emotion drives buying decisions and codified it into an algorithmic protocol that AI systems-can follow. The company's offline Mother Algorithm , the ADMANITY® PROTOCOL , and the YES! TEST® represent seven years of work translating proven persuasion formulas into explicit, governable steps. ADMANITY is the only known company to have created this IP. On Crunchbase , In less than 90 days, ADMANITY® has passed over 220,000 companies, ranks in the top 1% of Heat Scores and all 3 ADMANITY® founders rank in the top the Crunchbase 500 - individuals ranking below 500 out of millions on Crunchbase, a feat believed impossible until they did it in less than 3 months.

