Bay Baby Produce Unveils Exciting Innovations This Fall, Blending Artistry, Sustainability, And Seasonal Charm

Skagit Valley - As the days grow shorter and the colors of autumn spread across the landscape, Bay Baby Produce is proud to introduce a suite of new offerings that deepen our commitment to creative, sustainable farming and seasonal decor. With mini pumpkins , painted pumpkins, ornamental seed kits, and expanded organic winter squash lines, the farm is turning harvest into hand-crafted art just in time for the fall season.

Painted Pumpkins That Pop: New Designs for 2025

This fall, Bay Baby Produce is rolling out fresh painted pumpkin varieties meant to brighten front porches and homes across the country. Among the stars of this season's lineup are:



Painted Eclipse Silhouette Pumpkins - striking dark surfaces with bold white accents for dramatic flair

“Lolita,”“Dune,” and“Noche” - new textures and tones that pair beautifully with fan favorites like Tiger, Sparkler, and Casper pumpkins A limited-edition football-themed ornamental pumpkin designed to capture team spirit and combine decoration with the excitement of game day

Every painted pumpkin is custom-decorated by our team in Skagit Valley, blending agricultural tradition with artistic expression. The designs are tailored to bring personality, warmth, and seasonal style into customers' homes and retail spaces.

Growing More Than Pumpkins: Expanded Organic Winter Squash & Seed Kits

Beyond ornamentals, Bay Baby Produce is expanding its edible offerings for this time of year. Our organic winter squash production continues to grow with new varieties and increased capacity across our fields in the Skagit River Delta. These squash are cultivated with certified sustainable practices, reflecting our dedication to soil health, resource efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

Additionally, the ornamental pumpkin seed kits are now wider in selection. Favorites like Tiger Stripe, Casper, and Tango are joined by more unusual options such as Bumpy, Squidmo, and Snowbaby. These kits invite home gardeners and hobbyists to engage with the full pumpkin life cycle, from seed to full bloom.

Creative Community and Farm-to-Doorstep Quality

Bay Baby Produce remains deeply connected to its roots-both in soil and community. Each piece, whether a painted pumpkin, a mini ornamental kit, or an organic squash, is nurtured from seed to sprout on our family-farm in the Pacific Northwest. Our“seed to door” workflow ensures freshness, quality, and authenticity.

This season, we are also strengthening relationships with retailers, home decor partners, and creative households. Our painted pumpkins are now featured widely at craft stores, online retailers, and local boutiques. Wholesale offerings are more robust, enabling designers and decorators to access larger volumes of our ornamental lines.

What Consumers Can Expect & How to Shop



Pre-orders open now for many of the new painted pumpkin designs, including the football-themed varietal that will arrive in time for fall kickoff. Demand tends to spike once cooler weather arrives.

Organic winter squash and mixed squash boxes are available through our online shop, with current availability in grocery stores and via home delivery in selected regions. Ornamental seed kits are shipping, with detailed instructions, images, and growing tips to help gardeners and decorators get the harvest display they love.

Bay Baby Produce invites everyone-family, creatives, decorators, and sustainability-minded customers-to explore this season's harvest. With eye-catching painted pumpkins, expanded edible lines, and richly curated ornamental seeds, this fall promises to be full of color, purpose, and artistry.

For more information or to see the new collections, visit BayBabyProduce .

About Bay Baby Produce:

Bay Baby Produce, located in the Skagit River Delta of Washington's Pacific Northwest, brings creativity and sustainability to farming. Specializing in custom-painted decorative pumpkins, organic winter squash, and unique ornamentals, they craft products that celebrate quality and charm. Committed to sustainable practices and preserving the Skagit Valley's rich agricultural heritage, Bay Baby Produce delivers farm-fresh, beautifully curated offerings from seed to doorstep.