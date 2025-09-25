Witness The Innovative Future At The Global Digital Trade Expo, The Fourth Global Digital Trade Expo Kicks Off In Hangzhou

MENAFN - GetNews) On September 25, the five-day fourth Global Digital Trade Expo kicked off in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Themed with“Witness the Innovative Future at the Global Digital Trade Expo”, this year's expo created an international showcase for the digital trade sector through exhibitions, conferences, competitions, and investment and financing activities. The United Arab Emirates and Indonesia served as guest countries of honor, with Shaanxi Province as the guest province of honor. A total of 1,812 exhibitors from 154 countries and regions participated in the exhibition, with 42,000 professional buyers attending for procurement, including over 11,000 international buyers.







The total exhibition area exceeds 150,000 square meters, featuring one main digital trade exhibition area that showcases cutting-edge technologies including computing power equipment, large language models, and embodied AI robots. Highlights include Ant Group's Robbyant robot cooking on-site, STAR inviting visitors to write down their“lunar digital trade dreams”, and previews of the“Black Myth: Zhong Kui”. Seven specialized industry exhibition areas-artificial intelligence, digital entertainment, Silk Road e-commerce, smart mobility, digital healthcare, smart spaces, and smart logistics-presented future scenarios where digital technology empowers development in healthcare, urban planning, logistics, and other sectors, achieving the goal of touching the future via exploring the expo.













This year's expo hosted eight major thematic events including the launching ceremony, Silk Road E-commerce Day, African Trade Digital Day, and the BRICS Special Economic Zones Dialogue, along with over 30 industry and investment and financing matching activities such as the“AI and Space Computing” side event, Digital Trade and Women's Development-“Female Scientists + Female Entrepreneurs”, and the launching ceremony for the 2025 UN DATATHON China Competition. These events created a panoramic window into how digital technology empowers thousands of industries and reaches millions of households, allowing participants to“touch technology, sense the future, and seize opportunities.” The inaugural“Digital Trade Innovation Venture Capital Day” was particularly noteworthy, with over 100 technology innovation projects selected for deep engagement with global capital.

During the expo, international organizations, leading think tanks, and top enterprises including the International Trade Centre of the United Nations, Forbes, and CCID released significant achievements and rankings such as the Global Digital Trade Development Report 2025, the Report on China's Development of Digital Trade 2025, and the“Top 10 Outstanding Young Professionals Under 35 in Digital Trade.”

The Global Digital Trade Expo is held annually in Hangzhou, China, It is not only an important showcase for new technologies, products, and ecosystems in digital trade, but also an open platform for economic and trade cooperation in the new era and shared development of countries worldwide with win-win outcomes.