Advance Solutions Launches NPSM Multi-Tenant MSP Platform To Empower Small And Mid-Sized Nonprofits Worldwide

Advance Solutions Corp. (ADVANCE), a global leader in ServiceNow innovation, today announced the launch of its NPSM Multi-Tenant Managed Services Platform, purpose-built for small and mid-sized nonprofit organizations. Designed as a domain-separated, multi-tenant environment, this platform delivers enterprise-grade technology at scale and price point that fits nonprofits of all sizes.

A Magic Wand for Nonprofit Digital Transformation

Nonprofits today face increasing demands while operating with limited resources. The NPSM MSP Platform is a single, unified solution that meets the complete needs of nonprofits across IT, HR, fundraising, volunteer engagement, grants, and CRM -eliminating the need for multiple systems and reducing costs.

With NPSM , smaller nonprofits gain access to the same digital tools that power global enterprises, allowing them to focus on their mission instead of technology complexity.

Nonprofits can sign up and start using NPSM MSP with minimal configuration making it as fast and simple as swiping a credit card to get up and running.

Built on ServiceNow, Powered by NPSM

The platform is built on ServiceNow , the world's leading digital workflow platform, ensuring enterprise-grade security, scalability, and reliability. It combines core ServiceNow IT and business capabilities with nonprofit-specific modules developed by Advance Solutions:



IT Service Management (ITSM)

IT Asset Management (ITAM)

IT Operations Management (ITOM)

HR Service Delivery (HRSD)

VolunteerPro - Volunteer Management

Grantly - Grant Management

Fundeavor - Fundraising & CRM Impactify – Nonprofit Project Management

Together, these create a true one-stop shop for nonprofits - a single platform to manage operations, engage donors, empower staff, and scale impact.

Meeting Nonprofits Where They Are

By leveraging a multi-tenant, domain-separated architecture, ADVANCE ensures that nonprofits of any size can adopt cutting-edge technology without large upfront investments. Delivered as a managed service, NPSM gives nonprofits the freedom to focus on their beneficiaries, volunteers, and donors - while ADVANCE takes care of the platform's complexity, upgrades, and security. "Every nonprofit deserves access to the transformative power of the ServiceNow platform. By partnering with Advance Solutions, we're removing barriers so organizations can streamline operations, cut costs, and devote more resources to their mission. Together, we're increasing collective impact and helping nonprofits tackle the world's toughest challenges while navigating their own," said Sam Weber, VP of Americas at Servicenow . Building on that perspective, Lianne McGrory, Area Vice President, Head of Nonprofit EMEA at ServiceNow added“We're excited to launch this new nonprofit platform solution, designed to reduce complexity, automate operations, and lower IT costs, ultimately empowering organisations to maximize their impact. Through our partnership with Advance Solutions, the ServiceNow nonprofit team is confident we can help customers shift resources from the back office to the front lines of their mission.”

Echoing this vision from the partner side Parshant Dhand, Chief Innovation Officer of Advance Solutions Corp. , said:“Nonprofits shouldn't have to choose between impact and efficiency. With NPSM MSP, we're giving them both. This platform levels the playing field by providing small and mid-sized nonprofits with the same enterprise-class tools used by global leaders without the cost or complexity.”

About Advance Solutions Corp.

Advance Solutions Corp. (ADVANCE) is an Elite ServiceNow Partner and a pioneer in delivering industry-focused SaaS solutions. With over 15 years of innovation, ADVANCE empowers public sector and nonprofit organizations worldwide through NPSM , CityCloud , and other purpose-built platforms. Learn more at .