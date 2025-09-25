Seniors Blue Book Announces New Edition For Sarasota, Manatee, And Charlotte Counties

MENAFN - GetNews) Seniors Blue Book is the top resource for seniors, their families, and their caregivers, offering a wealth of information on senior housing, home care, and more







Seniors Blue Book is thrilled to announce the release of its newest edition for Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte Counties in Florida. This means that aging adults in these regions can now tap into a wealth of tailored resources all within the pages of these free guides.

“Seniors Blue Book is a trusted resource for aging adults,” said publisher Samantha Hersch. The newest edition reflects our ongoing dedication to serving as a bridge between seniors, caregivers, and trusted local resources.”







Seniors Blue Book offers its sought-after guides in localities across the United States, connecting older adults and their caregivers with a wealth of resources necessary for aging. Since 1983, this guide has been a mainstay for seniors seeking services and solutions tailored to their unique needs.

These comprehensive guides provide invaluable insights into senior housing options, home care services, and local resources. Seniors Blue Book is a well-known go-to choice for seniors, their families, and caregivers seeking reliable information on housing options tailored to older adults; professional home care solutions to enhance quality of life; and a wealth of local resources and services that are essential for senior living support.

“Our guide is thoughtfully created to ensure our community has access to clear, reliable, and compassionate support when navigating life's important decisions,” said Hersch.







Now, people in Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte Counties can gain access to the new edition of Seniors Blue Book for free. Anyone can request to receive a free copy mailed directly to them. The team at Seniors Blue Book is proud to be a trusted resource for senior housing , home care , and local resources and services .

To get a copy of this edition of Seniors Blue Book or to speak with the company's team of caring, expert local specialists, visit .

ABOUT SENIORS BLUE BOOK

Since 1983, Seniors Blue Book has been a trusted hub for millions of seniors and caregivers with resources for aging well.