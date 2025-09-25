Stifel Reports August 2025 Operating Data
|Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)
|As of
|% Change
|(millions)
|8/31/2025
|8/31/2024
|7/31/2025
|8/31/2024
|7/31/2025
|Total client assets
|$ 532,742
|$489,237
|$522,303
|9%
|2%
|Fee-based client assets
|$ 213,635
|$187,344
|$209,084
|14%
|2%
|Private Client Group fee-based client assets
|$ 186,679
|$163,824
|$182,534
|14%
|2%
|Bank loans, net (includes loans held for sale)
|$ 21,646
|$20,323
|$21,605
|7%
|0%
|Client money market and insured product(1)
|$ 25,436
|$26,503
|$25,683
|(4)%
|(1)%
|Treasury deposits(2)
|$ 7,647
|$4,278
|$7,246
|79%
|6%
(1) Includes Smart Rate deposits, Sweep deposits, Third-party Bank Sweep Program, and Other Sweep cash.
(2) Includes Other Bank deposits and Third-party Commercial Treasury deposits, which represent Venture, Fund, and Commercial deposits at Stifel Bancorp and third-party banks.
Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at . For global disclosures, please visit /investor-relations/press-releases .
Media Contact: Neil Shapiro (212) 271-3447 | Investor Contact: Joel Jeffrey (212) 271- 3610 | /investor-relations
