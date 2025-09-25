Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Commodore Metals Corp. (C)


2025-09-25 03:11:57
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 25 septembre/September 2025) - The common shares of Commodore Metals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Commodore Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Keefers-Hanna Gold Project, which consists of 16 mineral claims covering approximately 2,741 hectares located in the New Westminster Mining Division, British Columbia approximately 22 kilometres due north-northwest of the community of Boston Bar.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Commodore Metals Corp. ont été approuvées pour une inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

Commodore Metals Corp. est une société minière junior engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés minières. La société détient l'option exclusive d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 %, sous réserve d'une redevance de 2 % sur le produit net de fonderie, dans le projet d'or Keefers-Hanna, qui consiste en 16 claims miniers couvrant environ 2 741 hectares situés dans la division minière de New Westminster, en Colombie-Britannique, à environ 22 kilomètres au nord-nord-ouest de la communauté de Boston Bar.

Issuer/Émetteur :

Commodore Metals Corp.

Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : C
NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent : No/Non
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 9 102 500
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 7 250 000
CSE Sector/Catégorie : Mining/Minier
CUSIP : 202925 10 3
ISIN : CA202925 10 3 0
Boardlot/Quotité : 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN
Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : Le 29 SEPT 2025
Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 31 octobre/October
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Integral Transfer Agency Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for C.

