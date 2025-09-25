CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Commodore Metals Corp. (C)
|Issuer/Émetteur :
|
Commodore Metals Corp.
|Security Type/Titre :
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|C
|NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent :
|No/Non
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation :
|9 102 500
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission :
|7 250 000
|CSE Sector/Catégorie :
|Mining/Minier
|CUSIP :
|202925 10 3
|ISIN :
|CA202925 10 3 0
|Boardlot/Quotité :
|500
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation :
|CDN$/$CDN
|Listing Date/Date de l'inscription :
|Le 29 SEPT 2025
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches :
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier :
|Le 31 octobre/October
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts :
|Integral Transfer Agency Inc.
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for C. Please email: ... .
