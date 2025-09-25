Seegnal Inc. Announces Market Maker Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) -(TSXV: SEGN) ("" or the ""), a global leader in SaaS clinical division support solutions, is pleased to announce that it has executed a market maker services agreement dated September 24, 2025 ("") with Generation IACP Inc. ("") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("") policies and applicable law. Under the terms of the Services Agreement, Generation will provide trading services with respect to Seegnal's common shares. Seegnal will pay GIACP a monthly fee for the Services provided by GIACP to the Issuer of CAD $8,500 plus applicable taxes, payable monthly. The Services Agreement is for an initial term of six months and will renew for additional six-month terms unless terminated by either party with 30 days notice prior to the end of the term. There are no performance factors contained in the Services Agreement and GIACP will not receive shares or options as compensation. The execution of the Services Agreement is subject to approval of the TSXV.

About Seegnal

Seegnal is a public company that aims to solve one of the top causes of death and injuries in the modern world - Adverse Drug Effects (ADEs). Seegnal's Clinical Decision Support system introduces a paradigm shift in the approach to this problem by implementing a new elevated Patient-Centric Standard. Seegnal's SaaS technology exclusively integrates at the point-of-care, unique patient-specific data like genetics, results of lab tests, ECG, smoking, allergies, food, gender, age, and the effects of many concomitant medications, while reducing the current alert load for clinicians by over 90%. In practice, clinicians using Seegnal eHealth complete their prescription workflow with limited interruption, saving time and fatigue. Similarly, patients enjoy more tailored medication and improved safety, leading to better quality of life, due to the precision of alerts with up to 98% accuracy. Institutions reported a reduction in admissions, medication consumption, and ample time savings in prescription renewals. Seegnal eHealth is marketing its SaaS-based platform in the State of Israel (where recently the Ministry of Health has adopted Seegnal's patient-specific standard as the new standard in governmental hospitals), the UAE, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Poland. The platform is currently a "standard of care" system for over 10,000 clinicians in Israel, used on a daily basis for prescribing medications to their patients.

See