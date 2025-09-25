Lotanna Emediegwu
-
Senior Lecturer in Economics,
Manchester Metropolitan University
Lotanna Emediegwu is a senior lecturer in economics at Manchester Metropolitan University. His research interests include environmental economics, development, and applied economics. He is both the programmer leader for the MSc Applied Economics and the leader of the Applied Economics Knowledge Platform.
Lotanna holds a PhD in environmental and resource economics from the University of Manchester. Before then, he bagged a first class degree from the University of Benin, where he graduated as the best student in the Faculty of Social Sciences, thus winning lots of awards, including the Vice-Chancellor's award for academic excellence. Thereafter, he was retained as a graduate assistant in the Department, from where he rose to an assistant lecturer. He won the much-coveted Presidential Award for Scholarship, Innovation and Development (PRESSID), which enabled him to pursue an MSc in Financial Economics at the University of Manchester, where he graduated with distinction.
Lotanna is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA) and was awarded the AERNA Best Paper Award for an Economist under the Age of Forty in 2021. Lotanna is well published in reputable Economics journals like World Development, Ecological Economics, among others. In 2022, he was shortlisted as a finalist in the Faculty of Business and Law Appreciate and Celebrate Initiative 2022 in the Outstanding Paper or Chapter Category.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer in Economics, Manchester Metropolitan University
2017–2021
Teaching Associate, The University of Manchester
2014–2021
Assistant lecturer, University of Benin
-
2021
The University of Manchester, PhD Economics
2016
The University of Manchester, MSc Financial Economics
2012
University of Benin, BSc Economics and Statistics
-
2022
EXAMINING THE RESPONSE OF INFLATION TO THE BOOM-BUST CYCLE OF OIL PRICE: EVIDENCE FROM NIGERIA, DBN Journal of Economics and Sustainable Growth, 5(1)
2022
The impact of climate change on Sub-Saharan African agriculture: a spatial panel data approach, World Development, 158: 105967
2022
On the effects of COVID-19 on food prices in India: a time-varying approach, European Review of Agricultural Economics, jbac015
2021
Health impacts of daily weather fluctuations: empirical evidence from COVID-19 in US counties, Journal of Environmental Management: 112662
2020
Does educational investment enhance capacity development for Nigerian youths? An autoregressive distributed lag (ARDL) approach, African Development Review, 32: S45-S53
2018
Does foreign direct investment matter for industrialisation in Nigeria? , Zambia Social Science Journal, 7(1): 31-52
2017
Dependence on oil: what do statistics from Nigeria show? , Journal of Economics and Allied Research, 2(1): 110-125
2017
The effect of corruption on foreign direct investment in West African Sub-Region, West African Financial and Economic Review, 17(2): 119-140
2016
The connection between education and sustainable economic growth in Nigeria, Zambia Social Science Journal, 6(1): 65-79
2016
Attainment of the Millenium Development Goal of poverty reduction in Nigeria - an appraisal, Ghana Social Science Journal. 13(1): 94-118
-
European Economic Association (EEA)
Royal Economic Society (RES)
Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA)
European Association of Environmental and Resource Economists (EAERE)
Spanish-Portuguese Association of Resources and Environmental Economics (AERNA)
International Association of Applied Econometrics (IAAE)
Agricultural Economics Society (AES)
Nigerian Economic Society (NES)
Nigeria Institute of Management (Chartered)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment