Senior Lecturer in Economics, Manchester Metropolitan University

Lotanna Emediegwu is a senior lecturer in economics at Manchester Metropolitan University. His research interests include environmental economics, development, and applied economics. He is both the programmer leader for the MSc Applied Economics and the leader of the Applied Economics Knowledge Platform.

Lotanna holds a PhD in environmental and resource economics from the University of Manchester. Before then, he bagged a first class degree from the University of Benin, where he graduated as the best student in the Faculty of Social Sciences, thus winning lots of awards, including the Vice-Chancellor's award for academic excellence. Thereafter, he was retained as a graduate assistant in the Department, from where he rose to an assistant lecturer. He won the much-coveted Presidential Award for Scholarship, Innovation and Development (PRESSID), which enabled him to pursue an MSc in Financial Economics at the University of Manchester, where he graduated with distinction.

Lotanna is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA) and was awarded the AERNA Best Paper Award for an Economist under the Age of Forty in 2021. Lotanna is well published in reputable Economics journals like World Development, Ecological Economics, among others. In 2022, he was shortlisted as a finalist in the Faculty of Business and Law Appreciate and Celebrate Initiative 2022 in the Outstanding Paper or Chapter Category.



–present Lecturer in Economics, Manchester Metropolitan University

2017–2021 Teaching Associate, The University of Manchester 2014–2021 Assistant lecturer, University of Benin



2021 The University of Manchester, PhD Economics

2016 The University of Manchester, MSc Financial Economics 2012 University of Benin, BSc Economics and Statistics



2022 EXAMINING THE RESPONSE OF INFLATION TO THE BOOM-BUST CYCLE OF OIL PRICE: EVIDENCE FROM NIGERIA, DBN Journal of Economics and Sustainable Growth, 5(1)

2022 The impact of climate change on Sub-Saharan African agriculture: a spatial panel data approach, World Development, 158: 105967

2022 On the effects of COVID-19 on food prices in India: a time-varying approach, European Review of Agricultural Economics, jbac015

2021 Health impacts of daily weather fluctuations: empirical evidence from COVID-19 in US counties, Journal of Environmental Management: 112662

2020 Does educational investment enhance capacity development for Nigerian youths? An autoregressive distributed lag (ARDL) approach, African Development Review, 32: S45-S53

2018 Does foreign direct investment matter for industrialisation in Nigeria? , Zambia Social Science Journal, 7(1): 31-52

2017 Dependence on oil: what do statistics from Nigeria show? , Journal of Economics and Allied Research, 2(1): 110-125

2017 The effect of corruption on foreign direct investment in West African Sub-Region, West African Financial and Economic Review, 17(2): 119-140

2016 The connection between education and sustainable economic growth in Nigeria, Zambia Social Science Journal, 6(1): 65-79 2016 Attainment of the Millenium Development Goal of poverty reduction in Nigeria - an appraisal, Ghana Social Science Journal. 13(1): 94-118



European Economic Association (EEA)

Royal Economic Society (RES)

Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA)

European Association of Environmental and Resource Economists (EAERE)

Spanish-Portuguese Association of Resources and Environmental Economics (AERNA)

International Association of Applied Econometrics (IAAE)

Agricultural Economics Society (AES)

Nigerian Economic Society (NES) Nigeria Institute of Management (Chartered)

