Lamborghini Unveils Luxury Supercar-Style Yacht

Italian luxury brand Lamborghini has revealed plans for a stunning new yacht called the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT. The name reflects the vessel's length-101 feet (just over 30 meters). This spacious and strikingly designed yacht draws clear inspiration from Lamborghini's supercars, boasting a powerful engine setup with a combined output of 7,600 horsepower. Deliveries to customers are expected to begin in 2027, Azernews reports.

Currently, the Tecnomar 101FT exists as a concept under development in partnership with Tecnomar, a renowned shipyard that is part of the Italian Sea Group and one of the world's leading creators of luxury vessels.

The yacht's design pays homage to Lamborghini's automotive heritage not only through its bold color scheme but also via its aerodynamic contours and cutting-edge lighting technology. The bridge of the yacht is designed to mimic the cockpit of a Lamborghini supercar, while the interior adopts signature Lamborghini styling cues, blending sleek lines and premium materials reminiscent of the brand's iconic car cabins. The 30-meter yacht will feature three cabins accommodating up to nine passengers, offering both luxury and comfort on the water.

Powering the Tecnomar 101FT are three marine diesel engines, each driving its own propeller. The yacht is expected to reach a cruising speed of 35 knots (about 65 km/h) and a top speed of 45 knots (83 km/h). Details regarding its range are yet to be announced.

This collaboration between Lamborghini and Tecnomar is not new. In 2020, they introduced the Tecnomar 63, a 19-meter yacht powered by a 4,000 hp engine. While the new 101FT yacht's design is inspired by Lamborghini's Fenomeno supercar, the previous Tecnomar 63 drew influence from the Sian FKP 37.

Lamborghini's Italian neighbor and longtime rival, Ferrari, is also developing a yacht-but rather than a luxury motor yacht, Ferrari is focusing on a high-performance sailing yacht aimed at extreme ocean racing, highlighting the different approaches of these two iconic brands in the maritime arena.