EU And Andorra Join International Coalition For Return Of Ukrainian Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on Facebook by the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Olena Kondratiuk, following the Coalition's summit at the UN General Assembly.

“The European Union has announced its official accession to the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Andorra is also joining the coalition,” she said.

According to Kondratiuk, more than 40 delegations and more than 15 heads of state and government participated in the meeting.

The summit participants, in particular, called on Russia to immediately return Ukrainian children.

At the same time, the partners confirmed that the safe return, reintegration, and rehabilitation of illegally deported and forcibly displaced children must remain a common international priority:“These actions must be guided by the best interests of the child.”

Summit participants stressed that the return of children should be part of broader efforts to promote peace and hold Russia accountable.

The launch of a pilot mechanism to search for Ukrainian children deported or forcibly displaced by the Russian Federation was also supported.

Representatives of participating states emphasized the importance of practical assistance in returning Ukrainian children, in particular through mediation, quiet diplomacy, and advocacy, and supported the need to expand investment in programs for the recovery, reintegration, and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children who have been returned.

“Thanks to President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 1,652 children have already been returned. Ukraine also plans to submit a resolution to the UN this year calling on Russia to return all Ukrainian children,” Kondratiuk said.

The Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada expressed her gratitude to all participants of this meeting and new members of the Coalition for their concern and willingness to make efforts to liberate Ukrainian children, as well as for their reintegration and rehabilitation.

“It is very important that this issue remains in the spotlight of international attention,” she concluded.

As reported, the Restoring Childhood and Humanity: Advancing Peace in Ukraine Through the Return of Ukrainian Children high-level meeting was held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

