Top Advisor Suzi Wertz Joins Engel & Völkers Naples

MENAFN - GetNews)



Engel & Völkers Naples continues to attract top talent with the addition of seasoned advisor Suzanne Wertz

NAPLES, Fla. - September 25, 2025 - Engel & Völkers Florida today announced Suzanne“Suzi” Wertz, a rising leader in Naples' luxury real estate market, has joined Engel & Völkers Naples as a real estate advisor. Wertz, who began her real estate career just three years ago, was previously with Downing-Frye Realty and has quickly become one of the area's top producers.

“I've always believed success comes from truly seeing and hearing people - understanding their goals and helping them achieve them,” Wertz said.“Engel & Völkers shares those values, and joining their team is the next step in continuing to grow my business while elevating the experience I provide to clients.”

Wertz was recognized as one of Naples' Top Advisors in 2024, achieving nearly $10 million in sales. Her average sales price of $1.3 million was more than double Naples' average home value of $564,809, according to Zillow.

“Suzi's rise in the Naples market has been nothing short of impressive,” said Victoria Stultz, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Naples.“Her work embodies a unique blend of insight, professionalism, and dedication. She is the type of advisor who not only achieves exceptional results but also significantly elevates the client experience. We are thrilled to welcome such an advisor to our team, as she perfectly aligns with the qualities we seek.”

Before launching her real estate career in 2022, Wertz was principal of Wertz Consulting, LLC in Milwaukee, where she spent over a decade advising CEOs and senior leaders on organizational change, leadership development, and strategic communication. She previously served as a consultant at Northwestern Mutual for nearly 17 years. Wertz's experience guiding companies through growth, acquisitions, and transitions directly informs her work in real estate, where she empowers clients to make informed decisions and navigate the buying or selling process with confidence. Her strength in facilitating collaboration and ensuring clarity of purpose translates into a client experience rooted in trust, strategy, and effective communication.

“Victoria has done a phenomenal job building a strong foundation in her markets, and bringing on Brian Partie as her full-time recruiter was a smart and strategic move,” said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida.“He's doing an excellent job attracting top talent like Suzi to both the Naples and Suncoast shop groups. That level of focus on growth and culture is exactly how they're rising to the top of our network.”

Engel & Völkers continues to expand its presence across Florida, attracting high-performing advisors and increasing market share in key luxury communities statewide.

Press contact:

Kaitlin Weigelt, Marketing and Brand Manager

Email: ...

Tel: (239) 348-9000

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit .

About Engel & Völkers Florida:

Engel & Völkers Florida, as the Master License Partner of the esteemed luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in Florida, stands as a beacon of excellence in the state's real estate landscape. The company is renowned for its multifaceted marketing approach, seamlessly blending traditional and modern methods, offering training programs tailored for seasoned real estate professionals seeking to enhance their existing businesses, and for fostering a collaborative global network. Engel & Völkers Florida's unique business model propels its franchisees to the forefront of the premium market, enabling them to seize market share and fortify their bottom line. With a robust presence spanning over 50 markets, including iconic destinations, coastal retreats, thriving metropolises, and quaint towns, Engel & Völkers Florida represents a network of franchise locations strategically positioned to cater to the discerning needs of luxury clientele across the Sunshine State. Continuing its strategic growth initiatives, Engel & Völkers Florida is committed to further strengthening and expanding its footprint in key premium real estate markets statewide. For those interested in learning more about the Engel & Völkers brand or exploring opportunities to join its esteemed global network, renowned for its hallmark attributes of competence, exclusivity, and passion, inquiries are welcomed at our corporate office located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Alternatively, you can reach us by phone at +1 239-348-9000. For comprehensive information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit .

To view original press release on PR Gun, please visit