Inherited Retinal Disease Market: Epidemiology, Therapies, Companies, Delveinsight Featuring Novartis, Spark Therapeutics, Endogena Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Gensight Biologics

"Inherited Retinal Disease Market"To drive the Inherited Retinal Disease market in future years, several companies such as Endogena Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, GenSight Biologics, and others are developing their assets in the mid-late stage of development. With the expected approval of these therapies during the forecast period [2024–2034], the overall therapeutic market of PSVT is likely to witness a rise at a significant CAGR.

Therapies for Inherited Retinal Disease, including LUXTURNA, GS030, EA-2353, ADX-2191, and others, are anticipated to drive growth in the Inherited Retinal Disease Market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has released a comprehensive report titled "Inherited Retinal Disease - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034," offering detailed insights into the historical and projected epidemiology of Inherited Retinal Disease, along with market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Inherited Retinal Disease Market Report:



The Inherited Retinal Disease (IRD) market is projected to see steady growth with a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2034. This growth is primarily driven by an increase in genetic mutations and a rising number of diagnosed cases. While no cure currently exists for IRDs, advancements in genetics and genomics, collaborative research, clinical trials, technological innovations, and precision medicine are fueling ongoing drug development and therapeutic options.

The current IRD market features limited competition, with only a few companies, including Novartis and Spark Therapeutics, offering approved treatments. In emerging markets, growth is expected to be slower due to restricted access to therapies. Most existing treatments manage IRD-related complications rather than addressing the root cause.

Looking ahead, companies such as Endogena Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and GenSight Biologics are progressing their therapies through mid- to late-stage development. With expected approvals during the forecast period (2024–2034), the IRD therapeutic market is anticipated to expand significantly with a strong CAGR.

Epidemiological data indicate that choroideremia affects approximately 1 in 50,000 individuals of European descent, while retinitis pigmentosa (RP) impacts about 1 in 4,000 to 8,000 people in Japan. The prevalence and epidemiology of IRDs are expected to evolve between 2020 and 2034.

In March 2025, the FDA approved revakinagene taroretcel-lwey (ENCELTO) from Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, marking the first and only treatment for Macular Telangiectasia type 2 (MacTel) and highlighting regulatory support for innovative therapies in rare retinal diseases. Key IRD companies such as Novartis, Spark Therapeutics, Endogena Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, GenSight Biologics, and others are actively developing new treatments to enhance the IRD therapeutic landscape. Promising pipeline therapies include LUXTURNA, GS030, EA-2353, ADX-2191, and others.

Inherited Retinal Disease Overview

Inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) comprise a clinically and genetically diverse group of disorders characterized by the degeneration or dysfunction of photoreceptor cells in the retina. These conditions often cause progressive vision loss, with symptoms that can emerge anytime from birth through late adulthood.

IRDs arise from mutations or defects in one or more genes, leading to impaired retinal cell function and gradual deterioration of vision. To date, around 250 genes have been linked to IRDs, though additional causative genes are likely yet to be discovered.

Typical symptoms include difficulty seeing in dim or dark conditions, loss of peripheral (side) vision which may result in collisions with objects or people, sensitivity to glare, and challenges in adapting to bright light.

Several forms of IRDs have been identified, with the most common being Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroideremia, Stargardt Disease, Cone-Rod Dystrophy, and Leber Congenital Amaurosis.

Inherited Retinal Disease Market Outlook

The main objectives in treating inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) are to alleviate symptoms, enhance patients' quality of life, and potentially slow disease progression. While a definitive cure is not yet available, supportive care, management of complications, and ongoing research aim to improve overall well-being for those affected.

Treatment approaches depend on the specific IRD and may include corrective lenses to improve vision, tints or filters to manage light sensitivity, or surgical procedures to repair retinal damage-particularly in advanced cases like X-linked retinoschisis or severe myopia-related complications.

In December 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl), a gene therapy for children and adults with inherited vision loss that can lead to blindness. This represented the first FDA-approved gene therapy targeting a disease caused by mutations in a single gene.

With ongoing research and innovation, there is optimism for more effective treatments and, ultimately, potential cures for IRDs. DelveInsight projects that the IRD market across the seven major markets (7MM) will experience significant growth and transformation between 2020 and 2034.

Inherited Retinal Disease Marketed Drugs

LUXTURNA: Spark Therapeutics/Novartis

Inherited Retinal Disease Emerging Drugs



GS030: GenSight Biologics

EA-2353: Endogena Therapeutics ADX-2191: Aldeyra Therapeutics

