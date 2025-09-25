Lifewellmd Opens Men's Health & Wellness Center In North Palm Beach

MENAFN - GetNews)



North Palm Beach, FL - September 25, 2025 - LifeWellMD, led by Dr. Kumar, proudly announces the opening of a comprehensive men's health and wellness center in North Palm Beach, providing cutting-edge functional medicine care for men seeking improved vitality and overall well-being. He is a member of the androgen society and brings cutting edge medicine to the palm beach area.

The wellness center addresses the critical gap in men's preventive healthcare, where studies show men are 24% less likely than women to visit a doctor annually. The clinic offers a discreet, comfortable environment for men to receive comprehensive health screenings, personalized nutrition counseling, stress management programs, and preventive care support.

"Our mission is to help men take charge of their health at every stage of life," said Dr. Kumar. "Through evidence-based functional medicine protocols, we address common men's health concerns including fatigue, stress, weight management, and age-related wellness challenges."

The clinic specializes in preventive screenings including blood pressure monitoring, cholesterol testing, diabetes screening, and comprehensive wellness assessments tailored specifically for men's health needs. Services also include personalized fitness planning, nutritional counseling, hormone optimiation, testosterone treatments, mental health support, and integrative wellness therapies designed to optimize men's energy and confidence.

"Men often delay healthcare until problems become serious," Dr. Kumar explained. "Our approach focuses on early detection, prevention, and building sustainable healthy habits that can add years to men's lives while improving their quality of life."

The new North Palm Beach location is designed for comfort, confidentiality, and access to top-tier functional medicine expertise.

About LifeWellMD

LifeWellMD offers innovative, patient-centered care rooted in functional and integrative medicine. Dr. Kumar and his team specialize in men's health optimization, preventive wellness, and holistic health therapies.

For more information, visit lifewellmd or call (561) 210-6999.