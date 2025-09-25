Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) Pipeline 2025: Pioneering Clinical Developments By 6+ Global Leaders Delveinsight Featuring Gensight Biologics, Neurophth Therapeutics, Mitotech, Stealth

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy - Pipeline Insight, 2025," report provides comprehensive insights about 6+ companies and 7+ pipeline drugs in Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy pipeline landscape.

As Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy becomes increasingly recognized worldwide and is linked to comorbidities like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, the demand for safer and more effective treatments is rising. According to DelveInsight, the LHON pipeline involves 6+ pharmaceutical and biotech companies actively developing over 7 therapeutic candidates. These therapies are at various stages of clinical and preclinical development, highlighting significant innovation and dedication to addressing this critical public health challenge.

As Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy becomes increasingly recognized worldwide and is linked to comorbidities like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, the demand for safer and more effective treatments is rising. The LHON pipeline involves 6+ pharmaceutical and biotech companies actively developing over 7 therapeutic candidates at various stages of clinical and preclinical development.

6+ active companies are developing over 7 therapeutic candidates for LHON treatment.

As of May 2025, no LHON gene therapies have received full FDA approval. However, orphan drug designation for NFS-01 and ongoing Phase III trials for LUMEVOQ demonstrate meaningful progress toward potential regulatory approval. This gene therapy uses an AAV vector to deliver a functional ND4 gene to retinal cells. According to a study published in JAMA Ophthalmology in August 2023, patients experienced sustained vision improvements for up to five years post-treatment, with improvements observed in both treated and untreated eyes, suggesting a possible bilateral effect. Key LHON-focused companies-including GenSight Biologics, Neurophth Therapeutics, Mitotech, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Fortify Therapeutics, Neuroptika, and others-are actively developing new therapies to enhance the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline candidates include GS 010, NFS-02, and additional therapies in various stages of development.

Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy Overview:

Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) is a genetic disorder that leads to sudden, painless loss of central vision, usually beginning in one eye and spreading to the other within a few weeks, most commonly in individuals under 40. In rare cases, it can also cause neurological issues such as tremors or muscle weakness. The condition is caused by mutations in mitochondrial DNA and is maternally inherited.

Although some carriers-particularly mothers-may show no symptoms, family histories often reveal early vision loss among female relatives. Management primarily involves supportive care, including visual aids and rehabilitation. Limited studies suggest that treatments like ubiquinone and idebenone may offer some benefit. Patients are also advised to avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, as these can increase oxidative stress and worsen mitochondrial damage.

Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy Pipeline Analysis

Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy Emerging Drugs

GS 010: GenSight Biologics

LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec) is a gene therapy developed to treat Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) using a proprietary mitochondrial targeting sequence (MTS) technology from the Institut de la Vision in Paris. This approach delivers the therapeutic gene into cells via an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector, enabling the production of a functional protein that is directed to the mitochondria to restore their activity. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) designated "LUMEVOQ" as the official drug name in 2018. The therapy is currently under regulatory review in Europe and is in Phase III clinical trials in the U.S., progressing toward a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission.

NFS-02: Neurophth Therapeutics

Neurophth is advancing NFS-01 (NR082, rAAV-ND4), a gene therapy designed for LHON associated with the G11778A (ND4) and G3460A (ND1) mutations. The therapy employs a recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) to deliver functional genes directly into affected optic ganglion cells through intravitreal injection, aiming to restore mitochondrial function and improve vision. In September 2020, the U.S. FDA granted NFS-01 orphan drug designation, facilitating its accelerated development worldwide.

Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy Assessment by Product Type

. Mono

. Combination

. Mono/Combination

Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy By Stage

. Late-stage products (Phase III)

. Mid-stage products (Phase II)

. Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

. Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

. Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy Assessment by Route of Administration

. Oral

. Parenteral

. Intravenous

. Subcutaneous

. Topical

Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy Assessment by Molecule Type

. Recombinant fusion proteins

. Small molecule

. Monoclonal antibody

. Peptide

. Polymer

. Gene therapy

