10Th Sant Eshwer Samman For Unsung Heroes Of Public Service Award Ceremony Announced
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 25 September 2025: Sant Eshwer Foundation, a civil society organisation empowering the underserved communities, has announced the award ceremony of the 10th edition of Sant Eshwer Samman to honour the selfless deeds of the people of India with much deserved recognition and monetary support. The ceremony is set to take place on the 5th of October, 2025 at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, New Delhi.
As the programme reaches its 10th edition, the foundation is preparing to celebrate a significant milestone of successfully recognising and supporting the work of 16 more compassionate and capable awardees whose transformative efforts would have otherwise gone unnoticed, bringing the total number of honoured individuals to 151 in this edition. Structured in three categories, one Vishesh Seva Samman, 4 Vishisht Seva Samman and 12 Seva Samman and covers four critical areas of service namely, tribal development, rural development, women and child development, and a special contribution category based on Indian thoughts encompassing art, literature, environment, self-reliance, and so on.
Speaking on the occasion, Kapil Khanna, the President of the Sant Eshwer Samman Samiti and the Foundation's Chairman said, "The philosophy of benevolence and humanity underpins the Sant Eshwer Samman, operating on principles of compassion and true social welfare. Its foundation was laid by me in an attempt to awaken the best in humanity and nurture their mental strength. The ethos of these selfless ideals is reflected in the careful selection of recipients, many of whom went on to receive some of the highest civilian honours of the country, including the Padma Awards."
Vrind Khanna, National Secretary of Sant Eshwer Foundation and one of the founders of the awards shared her vision of the awards and said, "The award goes beyond prestige and greed to serve as a catalyst for change and validate silent acts of tireless compassion." She added, "It has become a manifestation of our belief that the greatest work is often done without any desire for reward, as every year, individuals and organisations that have demonstrable impact among socially and economically disadvantaged communities are facilitated."
The 10 year journey of the Sant Eshwer Samman so far has supported the endeavours of 135 Samaritans, and this year, it is set to honour 16 more this year, creating a widespread impact in the civil society. The Foundation has successfully given a platform to modern day reformers who have dedicated their lives to a myriad causes, ranging from women's rights and child development to environmental conservation and preservation of India's cultural heritage. With a dedicated cause of encouraging goodwill and promoting leadership in social work, the award ceremony has become one of the premier events in India.
As the programme reaches its 10th edition, the foundation is preparing to celebrate a significant milestone of successfully recognising and supporting the work of 16 more compassionate and capable awardees whose transformative efforts would have otherwise gone unnoticed, bringing the total number of honoured individuals to 151 in this edition. Structured in three categories, one Vishesh Seva Samman, 4 Vishisht Seva Samman and 12 Seva Samman and covers four critical areas of service namely, tribal development, rural development, women and child development, and a special contribution category based on Indian thoughts encompassing art, literature, environment, self-reliance, and so on.
Speaking on the occasion, Kapil Khanna, the President of the Sant Eshwer Samman Samiti and the Foundation's Chairman said, "The philosophy of benevolence and humanity underpins the Sant Eshwer Samman, operating on principles of compassion and true social welfare. Its foundation was laid by me in an attempt to awaken the best in humanity and nurture their mental strength. The ethos of these selfless ideals is reflected in the careful selection of recipients, many of whom went on to receive some of the highest civilian honours of the country, including the Padma Awards."
Vrind Khanna, National Secretary of Sant Eshwer Foundation and one of the founders of the awards shared her vision of the awards and said, "The award goes beyond prestige and greed to serve as a catalyst for change and validate silent acts of tireless compassion." She added, "It has become a manifestation of our belief that the greatest work is often done without any desire for reward, as every year, individuals and organisations that have demonstrable impact among socially and economically disadvantaged communities are facilitated."
The 10 year journey of the Sant Eshwer Samman so far has supported the endeavours of 135 Samaritans, and this year, it is set to honour 16 more this year, creating a widespread impact in the civil society. The Foundation has successfully given a platform to modern day reformers who have dedicated their lives to a myriad causes, ranging from women's rights and child development to environmental conservation and preservation of India's cultural heritage. With a dedicated cause of encouraging goodwill and promoting leadership in social work, the award ceremony has become one of the premier events in India.
Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd
User :- Riya Mehta
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment