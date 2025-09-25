Forest Denied Late In Betis Draw As Roma Edge Nice In Europa League Khaleej Times

Nottingham Forest's long-awaited return to European competition ended in a 2-2 Europa League draw at Real Betis on Wednesday, with Igor Jesus's first-half double cancelled out by a late Antony strike, while AS Roma opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory at Nice.

Forest's return to a major European competition for the first time since March 1996 began on the wrong foot, with Betis taking the lead inside 15 minutes when Cedric Bakambu fired an effort high into the net.

The two-time European Cup winners responded swiftly as Igor Jesus levelled from close range within two minutes and then headed in again in the 23rd minute.

Both sides pushed for a breakthrough following the interval. Betis gradually seized more control as the match wore on and were finally rewarded five minutes from time, when Antony tucked away Marc Roca's cross to ensure the spoils were shared.

With the result, Forest boss Ange Postecoglou became the club's first permanent manager since Billy Walker in 1946 to go without a win in his opening four matches.

"I think first I should be proud of the players' efforts. It's a difficult place to come, difficult conditions, people don't realise the humidity out there," Postecoglou said to TNT Sports.

"I'm just disappointed that the players and supporters don't get the rewards for our efforts. I've just got to make sure they keep their heads up because there's plenty to be positive about and the wins will come."

Roma began their campaign with a 2-1 victory at Nice, sparked by quickfire goals from defenders Evan N'Dicka and Gianluca Mancini within three minutes early in the second half, after a cautious and uneventful opening period.

Terem Moffi pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 77th minute after Niccolo Pisilli brought down Antoine Mendy inside the area, setting up a tense finish, but Nice could not find the equaliser despite late pressure.

Nice captain Dante became the oldest outfield player in the competition's history at 41.

Halftime substitute Kelechi Iheanacho fired high into the net to put Celtic ahead at Red Star Belgrade in the 55th minute, but Marko Arnautovic struck back 10 minutes later to secure a 1-1 draw.

"We showed moments of quality and Kelechi's goal was quality but I still want us to be proactive in the game. It was a nice first step for us in the competition," Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Portuguese side Braga celebrated a 1-0 home victory over Feyenoord, sealed by Fran Navarro's decisive strike in the 79th minute.