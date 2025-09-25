Switzerland Could Accept Injured Children From Gaza For Medical Treatment
On Wednesday, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis referred to a decision by the government to take in children from Gaza in need of medical care. On Thursday morning, Swiss public radio SRF reported that 20 children and members of their families would be taken in.
The justice ministry has not confirmed this figure. However, it told news agency Keystone-SDA that, thanks to its efficient healthcare system, Switzerland would be able to receive and treat these people. The competent authorities are currently examining how this could be implemented and for how many injured.More More Foreign Affairs Injured children from Gaza receive medical care in Switzerland
