Toyota Launches Next-Generation E-Palette Electric Mobility Vehicle

Toyota launches next-generation autonomous e-Palette mobility vehicle

September 25, 2025 by Sam Francis

Toyota has started sales of its next-generation e-Palette battery electric vehicle, designed for a wide range of mobility services including transportation, retail, and mobile entertainment. Sales began on September 15, with prices starting from 29 million yen (almost $200,000).

The e-Palette features a spacious cabin, large windows, and a low floor for accessibility, including an electric ramp that allows wheelchair users to board independently.

With a capacity of up to 17 passengers, it can be configured for different uses throughout the day – for example, as a shuttle bus in the morning and a mobile store in the afternoon. Optional equipment enables applications such as immersive sightseeing or live sports viewing.

Toyota plans to deploy the e-Palette in Toyota Arena Tokyo, Toyota Woven City, and other areas, where it will serve as both transport and mobile service hubs. The company is also preparing automated driving demonstrations in partnership with municipalities and dealerships.

While the vehicle currently supports Level 2 automated driving, Toyota aims to bring Level 4-capable models to market in fiscal year 2027.

Technical features include a steer-by-wire system, customizable digital signage inside and outside the vehicle, and advanced safety systems such as safe-exit assistance and cabin monitoring.

The e-Palette's lithium-ion battery provides a range of about 250 km, with rapid charging reaching 80 percent in roughly 40 minutes. It can also act as a stationary power source during emergencies.

Toyota says the e-Palette represents its vision of a“mobility society where everyone enjoys the freedom to move and where mobility has the power to move people emotionally as well as physically”.