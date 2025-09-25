Investornewsbreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Launches International Gaming Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) , a global sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate, announced the official launch of its international gaming platform at , enabling players outside the U.S. to create accounts and access free games. The platform, acquired through the Company's purchase of Spektrum Ltd., is expected to generate about $6.35 million in fiscal 2026 as it expands across Europe, Africa, and other high-growth markets, accelerating SEGG Media's revenue outlook. Chairman Matthew McGahan said the launch underscores the Company's buy-and-build strategy and commitment to long-term shareholder value, while Tim Scoffham, CEO of Sports Media Group and Lottery International, called it a momentum shift positioning the brand for rapid market penetration and leadership at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and gaming.

SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports, Concerts and Lottery. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

