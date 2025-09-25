Brown Pralines And Sweets Announces Grand Opening In Historic Downtown Boston, Georgia

A new artisanal confectionery specializing in handcrafted pralines and other delectable treats

- Timothy Brown, founder of Brown Pralines and SweetsBOSTON, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brown Pralines and Sweets , a modern candy store honoring Southern tradition with a contemporary twist, is thrilled to announce its grand opening in the heart of historic Downtown Boston, Georgia. Taking place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 107 South Main Street, Boston, GA 31673. The new shop promises to bring a taste of Southern charm and sweetness to residents and visitors alike, upholding a legacy of quality and tradition.Founded by Timothy Brown, Brown Pralines and Sweets is a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Merita Mitchell Brown, affectionately known as“Boston's Daughter.” Her legacy of family, food, and Southern hospitality inspires the store's mission to bring joy, nostalgia, and sweetness to the community. Brown Pralines and Sweets is the result of years spent perfecting traditional recipes and a passion for creating unforgettable confections. Each praline is made with the finest, freshest ingredients, ensuring a rich, creamy, and authentic flavor that transports customers to the heart of the South. Along with their signature pralines, the shop will offer a variety of other delightful sweets, including 200 types of bulk and specialty candies, such as viral TikTok candy trends, Nutty Bavarian–style roasted nuts served warm in paper cones, and a rotating selection of 10 signature cakes with indulgent flavors, all crafted with the same dedication to quality and flavor.The choice of historic Downtown Boston as the home for Brown Pralines and Sweets was intentional. This store is more than a business, it's a reflection of my family's heritage and my mom's influence,” said Timothy Brown, founder of Brown Pralines and Sweets.“Boston is where my roots are, and I'm proud to create something modern that still honors tradition. We can't wait to welcome the community and new visitors to experience all that we've built.” We look forward to contributing to the local economy and becoming a beloved destination for sweet tooths of all ages.The grand opening celebration will feature music and a dance contest for all ages. Prizes will be awarded every 30 minutes, including candy bundles and gift cards. The“Candy for Life” grand prize will be given to one lucky winner. Members of the community are invited to join in the festivities and enjoy the delightful offerings of Brown Pralines and Sweets.For media inquiries, interviews, and other media opportunities, please contact Olivia Bishop at ... or 518.330.3835 (cell). To register for coverage, click here .ABOUT BROWN PRALINES AND SWEETSBrown Pralines and Sweets is a family-owned candy shop dedicated to making delicious, high-quality pralines and other Southern-inspired treats. Committed to traditional recipes and top-quality ingredients, Brown Pralines and Sweets strives to offer an unmatched sweet experience.

Olivia Bishop

Tené Nicole Creative Agency

+1 518-330-3835

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.