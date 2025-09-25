Every Day Is Safety Day: DP World Marks Global Safety Day In The Americas

MENAFN - 3BL) Safety isn't just a responsibility – it's a promise. At DP World, this year's Global Safety Day served as a powerful reminder of that truth. Building on last year's theme,“Don't Forget Why,” which saw employees receive heartfelt letters from loved ones, the 2025 campaign embraced a new message:“Every Day is Safety Day.”

The theme was inspired by one of those family letters, which read:“Today on Global Safety Day AND ON EVERY OTHER DAY AFTER THAT, please don't forget why it's so important to take care of them.” Those words underscore the real reason safety matters: the husbands, wives, children, siblings, and friends waiting for each of us to come home at the end of the day.

A Day of Connection and Reflection

On September 17, DP World executives fanned out across sites in the Americas to engage directly with employees. These conversations reinforced that safety is more than procedures – it's about people, trust, and care.

A new video released for the occasion shows employees alongside their loved ones, spotlighting the personal“why” behind DP World's relentless focus on safety. These intimate moments capture the essence of Global Safety Day: safety is not just a workplace value, but a life promise.

Introducing The Safety 7

To further embed this culture, DP World launched The Safety 7 , a framework of seven actions guiding how safety is led across all business areas:

for each other and embed safety into everything you do.the commitments we live by and make sure you apply them every day.safety discussions and encourage others to actively participate.about your concerns and ask questions with confidence.Take time and Stop Work Authority processes to prevent harm.your responsibility in keeping yourself and your coworkers safe.risks from unsafe conditions, unsafe behaviors, and unsafe mindsets.

These principles create accountability and awareness, ensuring safety is everyone's responsibility – every day.

Safety in Action Across the Americas

The Safety 7 framework is already shaping change through investments in technology and training, including:



Collision Prevention: Pedestrian detection systems at DP World Fraser Surrey, Canada, and a collision avoidance system for ITVs in Caucedo, Dominican Republic.

Driver Awareness: Fatigue and distracted-driving cameras installed in ITVs across multiple sites.

Equipment Safety: A 360-degree alert system for reach stackers in St. John, Canada, reducing blind spots.

AI Innovation: A hazard identification platform piloted in Perris, CA, Palmetto, GA, and York, PA, using CCTV to continuously detect risks. Leadership Training: A bi-weekly safety training platform for contract logistics leaders across the Americas, ensuring consistent and continuous safety education.

These initiatives complement ongoing employee engagement efforts, such as workshops reviewing results of the dSS+ Safety Perception Survey in Posorja, Ecuador, and Santos, Brazil, with more sessions scheduled.

Building a Zero-Harm Culture

For DP World, safety is a journey toward zero harm. That journey depends on trust-between colleagues, leaders, and teams. It also means shifting from being compliance-focused to becoming collaborative partners in safety.

Safety isn't just a job, it's a promise. A promise to every family that their loved one will return home at the end of the day.

As Global Safety Day reminds us, safety is not one day on the calendar. At DP World, Every Day is Safety Day.

Learn more about our global safety culture here .