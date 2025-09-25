Cascale Joins Call For Strengthened Corporate Sustainability And Due Diligence In EU Omnibus Package

This action follows a joint statement issued in March 2025 , which called to protect corporate due diligence in response to the EU Omnibus proposal.

The current statement, signed by Cascale and amfori, the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI), Ethical Trade Norway, Ethical Trade Sweden, Fair Labor Association, Fair Wear Foundation, Green Button, and the Social & Labor Convergence Program (SLCP), calls on EU institutions to negotiate the simplification of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Director (CSRD) in a way that maintains alignment with international standards, including the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, and ILO Conventions.

Specifically, the signatories urge EU policymakers to:



Embed risk-based due diligence and reporting obligations so companies can focus on the most severe and likely risks to people and the environment, rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach.

Enable collaboration across supply chains to collect necessary data for effective due diligence, avoiding rigid caps that could hinder transparency, responsible business practices, and meaningful engagement. Ensure legal certainty and policy stability , so that businesses can plan, invest, and act confidently with global partners.

Risk-based due diligence allows companies to prioritise the most severe risks, build resilient supply chains, and contribute meaningfully to the EU's climate and social goals. Simplification of due diligence and reporting, the signatories stress, must not come at the expense of robust corporate sustainability standards or alignment with the UN Guiding Principles, OECD Guidelines, and key ILO Conventions. The group stands ready to support the EU institutions in delivering a framework that is ambitious, risk-based, and fit for purpose.