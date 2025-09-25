Labour Minister Sets Fees For Work Permits, Recruitment Of Workers, Other Services
Doha, Qatar: The Official Gazette published on Thursday the full text of the Minister of Labour Decision No. (32) of 2025 on setting the fees for work permits, recruitment of workers, and the attestation of seals, certificates, and other documents.
Article (1): The fees for granting, renewing, and replacing (lost or damaged) work permits shall be set at QR100 per year for workers in companies, associations, private institutions, and for individuals, as well as workers recruited into the State by their spouses or relatives.
Article (2): The fees for granting, renewing, and replacing (lost or damaged) licenses for practicing the profession of recruiting workers from abroad are set as follows:
*QR2,000 for a license or renewal.
*QR1,000 for replacement (lost or damaged).
Article (3): The fee for attesting seals of companies and institutions, work contracts, certificates, and other documents attested by the Ministry of Labour shall be set at QR20.
Article (4): The following shall be exempted from the fees stipulated in this Decision:
*Qatari nationals.
*Children of Qatari women.
*Citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.
Article (5): All competent authorities, each within their jurisdiction, shall implement this Decision, which shall come into force on the day following its publication in the Official Gazette.
