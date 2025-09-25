Delhi Minister Ashish Sood Holds March To Highlight GST Reforms

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday led a march in West Delhi's Janakpuri to spread awareness among traders, customers, and residents about the GST reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his call for adopting Swadeshi and the vision of building a developed India.

Sood said that tax has now come down and purchasing goods has become easier, giving a boost to shopkeepers and customers.

“By introducing GST 2.0, the Prime Minister has provided long-term relief. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is also making constant efforts to ensure that these benefits reach the people. The Prime Minister has consistently advocated the use of Swadeshi products, which directly supports our artisans, small entrepreneurs, and handcraft workers this is the true symbol of a developed India,” he said.

The march was held as part of“Seva Pakhwada” being celebrated across the country from September 17 to October 2 on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday.

He highlighted that Delhi being a city of middle-class families, service professionals, small traders, and business owners, will particularly gain from this reform. It will ease people's lives, put more money in their pockets, and enhance trade, thereby strengthening the overall economy.

Many traders and local citizens of Posangipur Market actively participated in this march. The objective was to connect directly with people and convey that this historic decision would not only benefit traders and consumers but also elevate India's economy to new heights.

The Minister personally visited several shops in the market, interacted with traders, and explained in detail how these reforms would directly benefit both businessmen and consumers. Many traders and citizens warmly welcomed these reforms. Shri Sood told people that“Modi ji has given Delhiites the gift of Diwali before the festival.”

He emphasized that adopting a simplified GST structure with significant rate cuts is a new milestone in India's taxation journey. He added that Delhi's economy will gain fresh momentum, job opportunities will rise, and taxation will become even more transparent.

Sood informed that from September 22 these GST reforms reaffirmed India's commitment to building a simplified, fair, and growth-oriented GST framework that ensures both ease of living for citizens and ease of doing business for enterprises.

The Minister stressed that this is not merely a tax relief but a crucial step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and the Swadeshi pledge.“We must both buy and sell Made in India products. That is the path to making India an economic superpower.”

He also underlined that the next-generation GST reforms are designed not only to reduce tax rates but also to create a virtuous cycle of growth.