Shades By Matiss Appoints Cardinal Sales As Manufacturers' Representative

Cardinal sales and Shades by Matiss at CEDIA Expo in Denver, CO

Shades by Matiss, a leader in custom shading solutions expandinds the brand's presence across the Midwest.

- said Mario Morales, Mid West Area VP of Shades by Matiss. MOUNTAINSIDE , NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shades by Matiss, a leading innovator in custom shading solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Cardinal Sales as its manufacturers' representative. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding the brand's reach and strengthening its presence across the Midwest.With over 50 years of proven expertise, Cardinal Sales has established itself as a trusted partner in the consumer electronics industry. Serving Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania, the company represents top manufacturers with a reputation for excellence, strategy, and service.“Cardinal Sales brings unmatched market knowledge and long-standing relationships that will help elevate our products in key territories,” said Mario Morales, Mid West Area VP of Shades by Matiss.“We are confident that their dedication to supporting manufacturers and retailers will drive strong results and sustained growth for our brand.”Geremie Giancola, Senior Vice President of Shades by Matiss, added:“At Shades by Matiss, we are committed to aligning with partners who share our passion for innovation, service, and customer success. Cardinal Sales' proven track record and strong regional presence make them the ideal representative to help us expand our footprint and deliver greater value to our customers.”Expanding the Shades by Matiss BrandShades by Matiss has earned its reputation as a leader in both residential and commercial shading solutions, offering one of the most versatile product portfolios in the industry. From durable exterior shade systems that enhance outdoor living spaces to elegant interior roller shades, soft drapery systems, and fully integrated motorization solutions, Shades by Matiss combines design flexibility with cutting-edge technology.With a focus on comfort, energy efficiency, and design performance, the company's solutions are engineered to adapt to the needs of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Motorized and smart home–ready options further expand the brand's reach, making Shades by Matiss a trusted partner for projects of any scale.About Shades by MatissShades by Matiss is dedicated to designing and delivering versatile, stylish, and functional shading solutions for residential and commercial spaces. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, the company offers a wide range of products, including exterior shading systems, interior roller shades, drapery, and advanced motorization. By blending innovation with timeless design, Shades by Matiss helps transform spaces into more beautiful, comfortable, and efficient environments.About Cardinal SalesFor more than five decades, Cardinal Sales has been the trusted partner for leading consumer electronics brands. Representing top manufacturers across six states, they provide tailored strategies, sales expertise, and exceptional service to help products thrive in competitive markets.

Elena Vengland

Shades by Matiss

+1 201-710-5016

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.