Phonex Holdings, Inc. Announces Further Information On Ex-Dividend Date

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. is a technology company powering the global wholesale trade of pre-owned mobile devices. Its industry-leading SaaS platform helps carriers, manufacturers, and distributors manage inventory, optimize sales, and grow their customer networks. By driving efficiency, transparency, and scale, PhoneX enables its partners to maximize value in the secondary mobile device market.

