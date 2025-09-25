Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Phonex Holdings, Inc. Announces Further Information On Ex-Dividend Date


2025-09-25 01:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: PXHI), has confirmed that FINRA has established October 2, 2025 as the ex-dividend date.

About PhoneX Holdings, Inc.

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. is a technology company powering the global wholesale trade of pre-owned mobile devices. Its industry-leading SaaS platform helps carriers, manufacturers, and distributors manage inventory, optimize sales, and grow their customer networks. By driving efficiency, transparency, and scale, PhoneX enables its partners to maximize value in the secondary mobile device market.

Contact:

Jayme White
PhoneX Holdings, Inc.
Tel: (336) 408-9637
Email: ...


MENAFN25092025004107003653ID1110111708

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search