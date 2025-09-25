Global Times: Xi Urges Concerted Efforts To Better Build Beautiful Xinjiang

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Xi Jinping visits Urumqi for Xinjiang's 70th anniversary, highlighting unity, modernization, prosperity, and cultural vibrancy.

Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged concerted efforts to better build a beautiful Xinjiang in the process of Chinese modernization, when he met with representatives from all ethnic groups and all walks of life in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, arrived in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, earlier in the day to attend activities marking the region's 70th founding anniversary, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Xi will attend a grand gathering on Thursday in Urumqi in celebration of the region's 70th founding anniversary, according to Xinhua.

The event to be attended by Xi is scheduled to start at 10:30 am Thursday and will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on Xinhuanet.

Xi has led a central delegation to Xinjiang for the celebrations, marking the first time in the history of the Party and the country that such an arrangement has been made, Xinhua reported.

At about 2:20 pm, Xi's plane landed at the Urumqi Tianshan International Airport. He stepped out of the cabin and waved to a cheering crowd.

As he descended from the ramp, Xi received flowers from children and was welcomed by songs and dances performed by people of various ethnic groups.

Crowds lined the streets of Urumqi, waving red flags to welcome the convoy as Xi waved to the people through his open window, according to Xinhua.

On the streets of Urumqi, a Global Times reporter saw red flags celebrating the region's 70th founding anniversary hanging along the streets. The festive atmosphere filled every corner, with billboards, posters, red lanterns and even taxi signs all carrying the theme of the 70th anniversary celebration.

Xi's attending to the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the autonomous region's founding, underscored the central government's commitment to positioning Xinjiang's development within the broader national strategy, Shu Hongshui, dean of School of National Security and research fellow of Human Rights Research Center at Northwest University of Political Science and Law in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, told the Global Times.

Over the past seven decades, Xinjiang has undergone a profound economic and social transformation. While external narratives often resort to politicized rhetoric, tangible progress demonstrates that modernization is both inevitable and irreversible in Xinjiang, according to Xinhua.

Ethnic unity is the lifeline of all ethnic groups in China, and Xinjiang is no exception. All ethnic groups in the region are inseparable members of the great family of the Chinese nation. Fostering a stronger sense of community for the Chinese nation lays the foundation for long-term work in Xinjiang.

During President Xi's 2014 visit to the region, a Uygur resident shared with him the belief that people of different ethnic groups should remain as closely united as "pomegranate seeds that stick together," Xinhua reported in a separate article.

These simple words struck a chord with Xi, who has since often used this vivid metaphor to stress unity, which he believes is the lifeline of all ethnic groups in China.

Only when all ethnic groups live in solidarity and harmony can there be a prosperous country, a stable society and happy people, Xi once said, adding that without ethnic unity and harmony, the country would decline, society would be destabilized and the people would suffer.

Best period of development

Today's Xinjiang is experiencing the best period of development in its history, according to a white paper issued by the Information Office of the State Council on Friday.

The document said solid steps have been taken to govern Xinjiang in accordance with the law, maintain stability through ethnic unity, strengthen cultural identity and bonds, bring greater prosperity to the region and its people, and develop Xinjiang from a long-term perspective, Xinhua reported.

Xinjiang respects and protects ethnic minorities' right to learn and use their own spoken and written languages, the white paper said, adding that the region administers religious affairs in accordance with the law, allows religious groups to manage their own affairs independently, and guides religions to be compatible with socialist society.

"The development and changes in Xinjiang are tangible and visible, with ethnic unity both crucial prerequisite for social stability but also a core driver of economic progress. The region enjoys overall social stability, ethnic unity, religious harmony and a happy life for its people," Yuan Jinhui, deputy head of the Xinjiang Administration Institute, told the Global Times.

Kurban Niyaz, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and a primary school principal in Xinjiang, has long been devoted to and has popularized traditional Chinese culture in his school.

"To be honest, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, ethnic unity has been more highlighted in Xinjiang. Through the Party's wisdom, new thoughts and theories on ethnic unity are now being practiced and cultivated here," Kurban told the Global Times.

"Now if you check Douyin or other social media platforms, you see an open and modern Xinjiang," Kurban said. "People in Xinjiang can simultaneously enjoy their ethnic heritage, but also appreciate good cultural elements from other parts of China."

Fast track of development

With determination and hard work, Xinjiang is advancing modernization in step with the rest of the country.

Economic development speaks for itself. From just 1.23 billion yuan ($173.1 million) in 1955, Xinjiang's GDP reached over 2 trillion yuan by 2024. Notably, from 2012 to 2024, Xinjiang's GDP grew at an annual rate of 7 percent at constant prices, significantly outpacing the national average, per Xinhua.

Leveraging its natural resources and industrial capabilities, Xinjiang has accelerated efforts to develop a modern industrial system with its own unique advantages. The white paper highlighted that Xinjiang has been China's top cotton producer for 32 consecutive years, with the mechanization rate in plowing, planting and harvesting reaching 97 percent.

The Global Times visited China's first "super cotton field project" in Yuli county, Bayingolin Mongolian autonomous prefecture. The project, which uses advanced AI-driven agricultural technology, has facilitated local cotton production to achieve over 98.7 percent mechanization, further debunking lies of "forced labor" in Xinjiang, a representative of the farm told the Global Times.

Blessed with diverse natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the region has embraced a surge of tourism in recent years. More and more self-driving tourists have flocked to Xinjiang to experience the charm of ancient Silk Road culture.

Xinjiang received a total of 44.63 million tourist visits in the first quarter of 2025, up 9.08 percent year-on-year, according to the regional culture and tourism department in April.

"Xinjiang's tourism surge is the result of deep changes across its economy, culture, infrastructure and governance," Yu Lei, a local tourism official, told the Global Times in a previous interview.

According to Yu, tourism authorities are doubling down on international promotions, leveraging events like the Xinjiang International Folk Dance Festival, International Art Biennale and the China-Eurasia Expo to showcase the region's cultural vibrancy and modern openness.



Source: Global Times:

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: ...

Website:

City: Beijing



Disclaimer : This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.