BODYARMOR SPORTS DRINK NAMED OFFICIAL HYDRATION PARTNER OF BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership to equip over 7,000 youth with hydration, gear, and game-changing opportunities to help them 'Choose Better' on and off the field.

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the nation's largest youth-serving organization, today announced BODYARMOR Sports Drink, as its official hydration partner. Through a national partnership that goes beyond hydration, both organizations are equipping thousands of young people with innovative resources, better-for-you hydration, and access to transformative experiences that help build a foundation for lifelong success.

Recognizing the critical role that physical activity and proper hydration play in youth development, the partnership is designed to directly address these needs. With fewer than 30% of kids and teens meeting recommended physical activity guidelines 1, and nearly 70% of non-athlete children being dehydrated 2, BODYARMOR and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are stepping up to provide essential resources and sports equipment to Clubs nationwide - ensuring that every child has the opportunity to move, grow, and thrive.

Announced during a volunteer day of service at the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx, NY, this collaboration unites BODYARMOR's better-for-you hydration solutions with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's legacy of youth development to drive real, lasting change – and empowering the next generation to 'Choose Better'.

“At BODYARMOR, we believe that 'better' is always within reach - and it's our responsibility to help the next generation recognize and access better choices,” said Federico Muyshondt, CEO of BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition.“Our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America goes beyond hydration. It's about empowering kids to 'Choose Better' in every aspect of their lives. Whether they're on the field, in the classroom, or chasing their dreams, we're proud to fuel their potential with better-for-you hydration.”

As part of the partnership, both organizations will launch the BODYARMOR Sports Kit Program, supporting over 7,000 youth members in its initial rollout. Each kit is designed to encourage physical activity, promote healthy hydration habits, and equip Club staff with tools to elevate their programming. The kits include:



Hydration essentials from the entire BODYARMOR Sports Drink portfolio to keep youth members hydrated with better-for-you options.

Sports equipment and training resources to drive engagement and movement. Schedules and guides to help Club staff enhance high-impact programming.

“The importance of hydration and physical activity for young people is beyond measure, which is why we're thrilled to announce BODYARMOR as the official hydration partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” said Lisa Anastasi, EVP Chief Development & External Relations Officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of America.“Hydration fuels learning, play and performance, and thanks to BODYARMOR's support of Club Kids, our members can more readily reach their full potential through sports now and into adulthood.”

To kick off the partnership, more than 100 BODYARMOR employees volunteered at the Bronx Club, transforming the space for Club members by cleaning, organizing, and painting areas in need of care. They also unveiled a vibrant new mural and engaged the kids in friendly competition across multiple sports - bringing the partnership's mission to life in real time.

“Partnerships like BODYARMOR's are essential to giving Clubs the resources they need to provide life-changing access to sports,” said Eric Osborne, Senior Director for Sports and Esports, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.“This collaboration has the power to transform opportunities for kids - helping Clubs build leagues, expand programs, and open doors to experiences many young people might otherwise never have.”

This collaboration builds on The Coca-Cola Company's 75-year legacy of supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America and reflects BODYARMOR's broader CSR strategy to modernize youth sports access and hydration equity. Looking ahead into 2026, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and BODYARMOR Sports Drink will continue to work together to drive meaningful impact at both the local and national level - empowering the next generation through sport, hydration, and opportunity.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America:

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

ABOUT BODYARMOR SPORTS NUTRITION

A leader in the world of sports and active hydration with game-changing innovation, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition (BASN) is on a quest to become #1 in Sports Hydration. Bringing together two iconic brands, BODYARMOR and POWERADE (respectively #2 and #3 in the sports drink category), BASN exudes an entrepreneurial culture backed by the resources and insights of one of the world's most recognizable companies, The Coca-Cola Company, which fully acquired BODYARMOR in 2021.

BODYARMOR has been disrupting the world of sports and active hydration since 2011, offering a premium sports drink with potassium-packed electrolytes and antioxidants to provide consumers with a better-for-you hydration option. Nearly 15 years since BODYARMOR redefined the sports drink category, the brand relaunched in 2025 with a refreshed visual identity, including a new wordmark, bold packaging and first-ever brand icon. BODYARMOR Sports Drink is made with coconut water, and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes. It's low in sodium and a good source of potassium. The portfolio includes BODYARMOR LYTE, a low-calorie, zero added sugar sports drink; BODYARMOR ZERO SUGAR, a premium sports drink with zero sugar and carbs, no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes; BODYARMOR Flash I.V., the brand's first-ever rapid rehydration beverage; BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters, single-serve powder sticks for on-the-go rehydration; and BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium alkaline water with pH 9+.

POWERADE was created in 1988 to ensure hardworking athletes have the hydration they need to keep putting in the work to raise their game. The brand re-launched in 2023 with a new visual identity, brand purpose and breakthrough formula that includes 50% more electrolytes.

Sources:

1 Physical Activity Alliance & UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, 2024 U.S. Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth.

2 PubMed ID: 40003272, Hydration status in children and adolescents: A systematic review, published in Nutrients.

