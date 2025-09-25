Directable Announces Flexible Billing Options, Custom Development, And AI Services For Franchise Organizations

Personal training promotion template

New services provide a complete solution to multi-outlet organizations exactly tuned to their needs

- James Bratsanos, CTO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Directable, a leading provider of digital signage solutions, today announced the availability of a new flexible billing model, custom development services, and AI capabilities designed specifically for franchise organizations. This new model provides franchisors with unprecedented flexibility and ease of use, while the additional services offer powerful new ways to meet the specific needs of their networks.

Franchise networks can now choose between two distinct billing methods:

.Direct Franchisee Billing: Each individual franchisee can be billed directly based on the number of screens they utilize. This decentralized approach allows for cost allocation at the local level.

.Centralized Franchisor Billing: Alternatively, Directable can send a single, consolidated invoice to the franchisor's headquarters. This option simplifies financial management for the entire network, covering all users and locations under one bill.

In addition to the flexible billing options, Directable is now offering custom development to create solutions that cater to the unique needs of each franchise. This service ensures that the digital signage platform can be perfectly tailored to support specific operational requirements and brand standards.

Furthermore, Directable is integrating AI services that leverage third-party Large Language Models (LLMs) to enhance its offering. These AI capabilities will enable new functionalities, such as automated content creation, intelligent content scheduling, and personalized messaging, empowering franchises to create more dynamic and engaging digital experiences.

"We understand that every franchise network is unique, with different operational and financial structures," said James Bratsanos, CTO at Directable. "Our new flexible billing model allows us to better serve our franchise partners, whether they prefer to manage costs centrally or have each location handle their own billing. With the addition of custom development and AI services, we can now offer a truly comprehensive and scalable solution that addresses the specific challenges and opportunities within the franchise industry. This ensures that our digital signage solution can be seamlessly integrated into any franchise model, supporting both company-owned and franchise locations simultaneously."

The new offerings are part of Directable's ongoing commitment to providing tailored and scalable solutions that meet the specific needs of the franchise industry. For more information please go to .

About Directable

Directable is a digital signage platform that empowers businesses to easily manage and display content on screens. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Directable helps organizations of all sizes, including franchise networks, enhance communication, engage customers, and drive business growth.

