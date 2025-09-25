The YMCA Helps Older Adults Thrive In Body, Mind, And Spirit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Programs and social connections support healthy aging and fight isolation this holiday season and beyond

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Approximately 24% of Americans aged 65 and older are socially isolated . As the holiday season approaches, a time when loneliness can weigh heavily on older adults, the YMCA is stepping up efforts to foster health, connection, and belonging among older adults. Thankfully, research has shown that older adults who engage with the YMCA experience significant increases in overall well-being and social connectedness, a decrease in loneliness, and improvements in well-being, physical health and mental health.

In addition to nationally recognized programs like Moving for Better Balance , Enhance®Fitness , and LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA , the YMCA offers a variety of group exercise classes, recreational activities, and volunteer opportunities that help older adults stay active and engaged. These offerings not only improve mobility and support chronic condition management but also create strong social bonds that protect against isolation.

“At the YMCA, we know that healthy aging is about more than just staying physically fit. It's about staying connected to people who care about you,” said Mamta Gakhar, who oversees chronic disease programs and healthy aging strategy for YMCA of the USA.“Our members tell us that the friendships they make here are just as important as the workouts, and that sense of belonging is a powerful part of overall wellness.”

Research shows that loneliness and social isolation can have as much impact on health as smoking or obesity. The YMCA's approach to healthy aging addresses both body and mind, helping members celebrate achievements, nurture relationships, and find purpose in community life.

Whether it's celebrating a new milestone in a health and wellness class, sharing coffee after a morning walk, or mentoring a fellow member, older adults at the YMCA are proving that it's never too late to build a healthier, happier life no matter the season

For more information on YMCA programs for older adults, visit ymca/what-we-do/healthy-living/fitness/older-adults .

