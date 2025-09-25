ICU Beds Market Size Worth USD 2.41 Billion By 2030 At 4.9% CAGR, Says AMR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Increase in number of surgical procedures and growth in incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, asthma, etc primarily boost the ICU beds market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title ICU Beds Market Size was Valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2020, and is Anticipated to Hit USD 2.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.This report provides a comprehensive overview of the ICU Beds Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the ICU Beds Market and its growth potential in the future.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:Market Overview:An intensive care unit (ICU) bed is a specialized hospital bed designed to provide advanced medical care to critically ill patients. These beds are typically found in ICU wards, which are specialized units within hospitals that provide critical care for patients with life-threatening conditions. ICU beds are equipped with a range of advanced medical equipment, including monitors, ventilators, and specialized pumps, which enable medical professionals to provide intensive care and support for patients who require round-the-clock medical attention.Rise in the geriatric population, surge in government expenditure on healthcare, and increase in number of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care have boosted the growth of the global ICU beds market. However, low product demand in underdeveloped countries hinders market growth. On the contrary, high market growth potential in emerging markets is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.✅ Top ICU Beds Companies. DSV Panalpina A/S (Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.). Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.. Getinge AB. Joh. Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmbH (Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG). Invacare Corporation. Malvestio S.P.A.. Linet Group SE (Linet spol. s.r.o.). Merivaara Corp.. Medline Industries Inc.. Stryker Corporation✅ ICU Beds Market Segmentation: -By Type. Full-Electric Beds. Semi-Electric Beds. Manual BedsBy Application. Traditional ICU. Pediatric ICU. OthersBy End User. Hospitals. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). OthersBy region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to rise in the well-developed healthcare industry, high adoption rate of ICU beds, and presence of leading manufacturers in the region. However, the global ICU beds market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, due to rise in the geriatric population and surge in people suffering from chronic diseases.Purchase the Report:Key Benefits For Stakeholders. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the ICU beds market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.. It offers ICU beds market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.. A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.. The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global ICU beds market growth.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.