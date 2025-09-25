Golf: Diksha Ready To Make Amends In Ladies Open De France

MENAFN - IANS) Paris (France), Sep 25 (IANS) Diksha Dagar, who last week missed her first cut in more than five months, is eager to make up for that as she tees up at the Ladies Open de France. The two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour is one of the four Indian women in the fray this week in France.

The other three are Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik, and rookie Avani Prashanth. All four Indians were in the afternoon wave and were to start late.

Diksha in 20th place is the highest-ranked Indian on the Order of Merit, while Avani Prashanth at 47th is also expected to retain her card. Pranavi Urs, who had a break due to injury, is 83rd, and Tvesa Malik, who had a modest season, is way down, as are Hitashee Bakshi, Vani Kapoor, and Sneha Singh, who have not played all events.

The Ladies Open de France will be followed by the Women's Indian Open, but there is a one-week gap in between.

Meanwhile, Chiara Tamburlini is back at the scene of her second Ladies European Tour (LET) victory and ready to defend her Lacoste Ladies Open de France crown. This year's Ladies Open de France marks the 35th edition of the tournament and will see 96 players, including 17 French stars, tee it up from 25-27 September.

Tamburlini has good memories here after she defeated Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley in a one-hole playoff at Golf Barrière in Deauville. Tamburlini, who won the 2024 LET Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year titles, has been on a good run of form in September.

The Swiss star has recorded three consecutive top-10 finishes and has a total of nine top-10 finishes for the 2025 LET season. With her great run of results, Tamburlini has moved up to fifth in the 2025 LET Order of Merit and now has 1,483.08 points.

Major champion Celine Boutier is enjoying her time in France for this week's Lacoste Ladies Open de France on the Ladies European Tour (LET). The Frenchwoman is a former champion, having won the tournament in 2021 when it was played at Golf du Médoc.

Last week, Anna Huang wrote her name in the Ladies European Tour (LET) history books, winning the 2025 La Sella Open by seven strokes at the age of 16 years, 10 months, and 22 days.

The Canadian star has now had a few days for her achievement to fully sink in as she prepares for this week's Lacoste Ladies Open de France at Golf Barrière in Deauville.