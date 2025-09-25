Anna Meyer Joins RUX As Chief Sales Officer To Fuel Growth And Empower Partners

Anna Meyer, Chief Sales Officer, RUX Software

RUX appoints Anna Meyer as Chief Sales Officer to lead sales, client success, and Microsoft partner growth across its portfolio of Business Applications.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RUX Software , a leading ERP provider for industrial equipment and commercial field services businesses, today announced that Anna Meyer has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer, reporting directly to CEO Natalie Lemke. Meyer will oversee Sales, Account Management, and Licensing, leading new sales, client success, and will bolster partner channels for RUX's vertical Business Applications and horizontal productivity suite.Meyer brings a proven record of building and scaling revenue engines that drive transformative growth. She has led teams, processes, and partnerships helping companies expand into new markets, unlock revenue, and scale with speed. At Sezzle, she played a pivotal role in growing the business from $16M to $114M in just three years and taking the company public. Earlier in her career, she led the growth of supply chain technology for SPS Commerce, launching markets in Australia, China, and Hong Kong. Meyer understands the need for verticalized, hardworking tech and the leverage it provides to client's revenue growth.At RUX, Meyer will focus on turning ambitious growth opportunities into repeatable wins, building a strong sales foundation, and developing strategies that help clients and partners maximize value from RUX's industry-built solutions.“Anna's ability to combine strategic vision with execution at scale makes her an ideal addition to our leadership team,” said Natalie Lemke, CEO of RUX.“Her track record of driving rapid growth while building strong teams and lasting partner relationships will accelerate RUX's next phase of expansion.”“I am excited to join RUX at this important inflection point,” said Anna Meyer.“This market deserves enterprise technology, and I look forward to helping position RUX at the forefront of asset management and field services innovation.”About RUXRUX Software is a leading provider of ERP solutions for industrial equipment and commercial field services businesses, empowering organizations to operate with ironclad integrity, today and tomorrow. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, our Business Applications deliver industry-grade functionality, seamless visibility, and streamlined operations in a single, frictionless system.RUX. Engineered to fit, built to last.

