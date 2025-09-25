We Are Not In The 2010S Any More: Arsenal Fans Take A Dig At Real Madrid As Saliba Signs New Contract

Arsenal defender William Saliba has put an end to transfer speculation by signing a new long-term contract with the club. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the French centre-back has committed his future to the Gunners, ensuring he will remain at the Emirates Stadium for years to come.

Saliba, 24, has been a highly sought-after player across Europe, with Real Madrid among the top clubs showing strong interest in bringing him to Spain. Despite this attention, the talented defender has chosen to continue his career in north London.

Key Player

Having joined Arsenal in 2019, Saliba has established himself as a key figure in Mikel Arteta's squad, making over 100 appearances in the Premier League. His new deal will keep him tied to the club until at least 2031, signaling the club's faith in his abilities and his desire to be part of Arsenal's long-term plans.

Social Media Reaction

After Saliba's future with Arsenal was confirmed, social media was filled with reaction with many Arsenal fans taking a dig at Real Madrid. Check out some reactions:

It was only ever Arsenal for William Saliba. My centreback! ❤️ twitter/Y8X44ALcl8

- Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 25, 2025

William Saliba os here to stay. Hold that Real Madrid. We are not in the 2010s any more when we used to sell our best players twitter/2mLHq5qJRj

- Triple M (@Tripple____M) September 25, 2025

William Saliba sign new Contract Rival fans: twitter/h00Yg1960Q

- Oladipo (@AFC_Oladipo) September 25, 2025

William Saliba has decided to sign a new five-year contract with Arsenal despite Real Madrid interest La Liga really think they could take the Premier League's talents

- Merc(H)unta (@Merch_Hunta) September 25, 2025

Real Madrid this, Real Madrid that and William Saliba signs a new long term contract with the Arsenal. He's ours. Forever a Gooner.

- Floydy81 (@Danielfloyd1981) September 25, 2025

William Saliba turns down Real Madrid and commits to Arsenal until 2030. That's not just loyalty-it's a statement. #Saliba #Arsenal Optimizr (@optimizrpk) September 25, 2025