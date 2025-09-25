Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ambassador MK Bhadrakumar Talks H-1B Visa, Fentanyl Crisis & Trump's UNGA Speech EXCLUSIVE


2025-09-25 10:12:10
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Get an EXCLUSIVE insider perspective with Ambassador MK Bhadrakumar on the critical India-US issues shaping today's geopolitical landscape. In this interview, the Ambassador discusses the H-1B visa hike controversy, the ongoing fentanyl crisis and related allegations, the strategic implications of the Chabahar port waiver fallout, and President Trump's UNGA speech including his stance on climate change.

