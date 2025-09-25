Celestyal Confirms Two-Ship Deployment To Arabian Gulf For 2025/26 Season, With New Athensjeddah Itinerary

Celestyal has confirmed its commitment to the Arabian Gulf with both the 1260-guest Celestyal Journey and 1360-guest Celestyal Discovery deployed to the region from December this year. This follows their maiden 2024/25 programme and represents a 211% year-on-year capacity increase.

As part of its updated deployment plans, Celestyal has amended its two 14-night 2025 repositioning sailings, 'Ancient Athens to Amazing Abu Dhabi', departing November 22, 2025, onboard Celestyal Journey, and November 28, 2025, onboard Celestyal Discovery.

Two new seven-night Athens to Jeddah itineraries will now operate, sailing from Athens, Greece, on the same departure dates. Celestyal Journey will now call at Marmaris, Turkey, three ports in Egypt- Port Said, Sharm el Sheikh, and Safaga, concluding in Jeddah. Celestyal Discovery will now call at Kusadasi, Turkey, two ports in Egypt- Sharm el Sheikh, and Safaga, concluding in Jeddah. Six-night segments will also be available from the Turkish ports.

Most of the guests who are booked on the original segments departing Athens, sailing to Sharm El Sheik and Jeddah will be unimpacted, for some there will be port changes or shorter sailings offered.

Following these departures, both ships will continue their passage from Jeddah to Abu Dhabi, enabling them to arrive in the Arabian Gulf in time to commence the season as planned.

Celestyal Journey will open the season on December 6, 2025, with a special Abu Dhabi Grand Prix celebratory cruise, before operating the seven-night 'Desert Days' itinerary for the rest of the season, sailing roundtrip from Doha and calling at Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, as well as two full days and an overnight stay in Dubai.

Celestyal Discovery will then join her fleet mate for her inaugural season in the region, departing December 12, 2025 and launching the line's new three-, four- and seven-night 'Iconic Arabia' cruises, sailing roundtrip from her winter homeport in Abu Dhabi, calling at Doha, Qatar; Khasab, Oman; Dubai, UAE; Sir Bani Yas Island, UAE and maiden visits to Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer said:“Our maiden Arabian Gulf season firmly established Celestyal as a standout in the region, with exceptional feedback from both guests and our trade partners. Listening to that feedback, we're enhancing our deployment with two new seven-night Athens-to-Jeddah sailings that highlight even more of Egypt's diverse beauty, calling at Port Said, Sharm el Sheikh, Safaga, plus Marmaris or Kusadasi in Turkey, before concluding in Jeddah.

Tags#Abu Dhabi #Athens #Celestyal #Jeddah #Sharm El Sheik