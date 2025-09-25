Jurny Named Finalist In Octane's 2025 High Tech Awards For Best AI Innovation

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Jurny, the AI-powered hospitality operating system, has been recognized as a finalist forat this year's. The recognition highlights Jurny's transformative impact on hospitality operations through, its Network of Intelligent Agents, and the release of-the company's most advanced upgrade yet.

"Hospitality has long been buried under tools, tabs, and tasks. With NIA 3.0, we're turning those into outcomes-effortlessly, intelligently, and at scale," said Luca Zambello, CEO & Co-Founder of Jurny . "This award is not just about innovation in hospitality-it's about redefining what operators and guests should expect from technology: efficiency, accuracy, and experiences that feel effortless."

NIA 3.0: Hospitality's Digital Brain, Reinvented

NIA powers JurnyOS, orchestrating guest messaging, reservations, reviews, upsells, analytics, and concierge services-all on autopilot. Its impact is proven:



12.5 hours of work per unit reduced to 1.1

25% increase in guest satisfaction 30% more revenue per guest

Now, with NIA 3.0 , Jurny introduces a new generation of cognitive intelligence, customization, and performance:



Smarter Reasoning: Up to 300% more accurate responses through advanced logic.

Hyper-Customization: Tailored experiences for every property and every guest.

NIA Voice: Natural, human-like conversations at scale.

NIA Data Scientist: A built-in analyst with real-time reasoning, live chain-of-thought feedback, and sharable visual insights. NIA Copilot: Always-on, brand-consistent responses with 600% faster resolution times.

Together, these upgrades extend NIA's role from operations automation to strategic intelligence -helping operators not just manage their businesses, but actively grow them.

The Bigger Picture

Industry data shows that operators using AI can become:



10x more efficient in guest management,

20x faster in response times,

Capable of automating 70% of routine tasks , Delivering 25% higher guest satisfaction and 30% more revenue per guest .

This is why Jurny has been recognized as a leader: it doesn't just provide tools, it delivers outcomes-freeing operators to focus on their brand, not the logistics.

About Jurny

Jurny is the first agentic AI operating system for hospitality , powering short-term rentals, boutique hotels, and enterprise portfolios worldwide. With NIA Co-Pilot acting as a digital GM and a network of specialized agents automating every core function, Jurny helps operators cut workload, boost margins, and deliver five-star guest experiences with zero operational overhead.

Founded by Luca Zambello , a hospitality entrepreneur turned tech innovator, Jurny has been featured in Entrepreneur, Forbes, Bloomberg, and Skift , and was recently recognized as one of LA Weekly's Top 10 Notable Entrepreneurs in Los Angeles.

Learn more at