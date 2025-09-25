Gevorg Grigoryan Announces Candidacy For Glendale City Council
With a distinguished career in architecture and business, Grigoryan has built a reputation for innovative design, sustainable development, and forward-thinking leadership. His architectural projects have shaped both private and public spaces across Southern California, combining functionality with cultural heritage. Beyond his professional success, Grigoryan has consistently dedicated his time and resources to advancing Glendale's vibrant Armenian community, while championing inclusivity and civic engagement for all residents of Glendale.
"As a lifelong builder, I believe leadership is about creating foundations for future generations," said Grigoryan. "Glendale deserves a City Council that not only manages growth responsibly but also inspires confidence, unity, and opportunity for every family in our city. I'm running to bring a fresh vision rooted in progress, accountability, and transparency."
Grigoryan's campaign will focus on key issues critical to Glendale's future, including:
- Sustainable and innovative development and responsible housing solutions Strengthening and enhancing public safety Bringing New Tax Dollars into Glendale, Without Raising Taxes
A respected figure in Glendale and beyond, Grigoryan has also supported numerous local nonprofits, youth programs, and civic initiatives. His candidacy represents a bridge between tradition and innovation, offering voters a leader with proven professional achievements and a deep commitment to public service.
The Glendale City Council elections will take place on June 2, 2026 , where voters will select leaders to represent and guide the city's future.
