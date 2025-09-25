$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Patricia Collins


  • Associate Professor, Queen's University, Ontario
I am an Associate Professor in the Department of Geography and Planning at Queen's University. I teach primarily in the School of Urban and Regional Planning, which offers a professionally accredited Master of Planning degree program. I am a healthy communities scholar, and my research focuses on the determinants of and challenges in creating healthy, sustainable, and liveable communities. I have a PhD in geography (Simon Fraser University), an MSc in health research methods (McMaster University), and a BSc in biochemistry (McMaster University).

  • –present Associate Professor, Queen's University, Ontario
  • 2009 Simon Fraser University, Doctorate

