Greystone Provides $19.3 Million In HUD Financing For Acquisition Of North Carolina Healthcare Facility
Located in central North Carolina, the facility plays a key role in providing care services to the local and surrounding communities.
“This transaction exemplifies how Greystone's FHA platform supports healthcare investors by offering stability through HUD financing,” said Mr. Harkins.“We are proud to assist our clients in navigating acquisitions and optimizing operations with the backing of long-term, government-insured debt.”
About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .
PRESS CONTACT:
Fran Del Valle
Influence Consulting Group for Greystone
...
