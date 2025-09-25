Greystone Provides $19.3 Million In HUD Financing For Acquisition Of North Carolina Healthcare Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $19,309,700 HUD-insured loan for the acquisition of a 238-bed healthcare facility in North Carolina. The financing, originated by Ryan Harkins, Director at Greystone, along with Christopher Clare, David Young, Ben Rubin, Parker Nielsen, and Liam Gallagher, enabled the client to achieve enhanced leverage in the transaction. Although HUD acquisition financing is rarely utilized in the industry due to its complexity, Greystone successfully executed the structure to meet the client's strategic objectives.

Located in central North Carolina, the facility plays a key role in providing care services to the local and surrounding communities.

“This transaction exemplifies how Greystone's FHA platform supports healthcare investors by offering stability through HUD financing,” said Mr. Harkins.“We are proud to assist our clients in navigating acquisitions and optimizing operations with the backing of long-term, government-insured debt.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

PRESS CONTACT:

Fran Del Valle

Influence Consulting Group for Greystone

...