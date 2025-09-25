Banking On Bundles: 48% Of 18-34 Year Olds Will Switch Banks For Subscription Bundles That Cut Costs And Admin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Bango study reveals strong demand for bank-branded bundles and“subscription hubs” that provide streaming media services as part of their benefits

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close to a third (29%) of subscribers said they would leave their current financial provider for better subscription bundling offers. For 18–34-year-olds, that figure jumps to almost half (48%), with nearly one-fifth (17%) of them already taking at least one subscription service bundled through their bank. That's according to newly released data from Bango .

The Loyalty pays study from Bango surveyed over 5,000 U.S. subscribers (users who pay for an existing subscription service) and found that consumers are looking for more than just financial services from retail banks, neobanks and wallet providers.

Consumers want subscription bundling (multiple subscriptions bundled, such as streaming services on a single bill) and it's gaining traction as a loyalty lever for banks.

Changing consumer habits

Banks, not Big Tech, are emerging as the gateway to digital subscriptions. 68% of subscribers now pay for at least one subscription“indirectly,” bundled through a third party such as a bank, neobank or wallet. Almost a third (31%) of them say they're driven by better pricing, but even more (35%) point to easier billing as the draw.

Consumers are also asking for help to manage admin overload: with 5.4 subscriptions on average, 63% want a single hub to manage them all in one place.

More than half (57%) say they'd be more loyal to a provider that offered that hub, and 62% would be more likely to recommend them.

Why this matters for banks

In a competitive market where switching costs are low, and traditional incentives like generic points and cashback no longer create sustained engagement, the customer 'stickiness' banks once relied on is eroding.

Subscribers already view their subscriptions as“essential” (49% agree, rising to 58% among 25–34s), and around 70% say they have at least one“forever subscription” they'll never cancel.

Through subscription bundling, banks tap into that“essential” behavior to deepen weekly engagement, differentiate paid tiers and grow fee income.

Bank-led bundling

Commenting on the new study, Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango, said,“Acquiring new customers is just the first challenge. With competitors only one click away, the question for banks is what keeps those customers coming back.

“Subscription bundling creates a monthly touch point with consumers, prompting them to come to the app or website to look at the latest offers. 'Digitally engaged' users are significantly more likely to purchase additional products, whether that's financial health tools, loans and mortgages.

“This means that bundling is more than just a powerful acquisition and retention tool. It also has a knock-on effect that impacts all areas of the business by driving engagement and waking up dormant accounts.”

