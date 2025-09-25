Centre Should Carefully Consider Demands Of Youth: Karan Singh On Leh Violence

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh | File Photo

Jammu- Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday expressed concern over the violence in Leh town of Ladakh and urged the Centre to carefully consider the demands of the agitating youth to meet their aspirations including constitutional safeguards.

The son of the last Dogra ruler also appealed to the people of Ladakh to remain calm and peacefully articulate their demands.

“I have been deeply disturbed by the recent unrest in Ladakh resulting in the death of four people and dozens injured. Ever since 1947 the people of Ladakh have been solidly pro-Indian and have always helped the security forces as and when required,” Singh said in a statement here.

He said it seems that the youth in Ladakh have become very resentful that their employment opportunities seem to be disappearing.

“For one thing they no longer have a Public Service Commission as a result of which they have to compete at All India Level. Inclusion in something like the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution seems to be an eminently reasonable solution,” he said.