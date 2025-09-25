Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Asian nations reassure their backing for Palestine during UN assembly

Asian nations reassure their backing for Palestine during UN assembly


2025-09-25 08:49:00
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, both Pakistan and China emphasized their backing for the Palestinians, whereas S. Korea stressed the necessity for a two-state resolution in a UN Security Council meeting.

Cho Hyun, the Foreign Minister of S. Korea, stated at the meeting on the circumstances in the Middle East, which included the Palestinian topic, "taking all considerations into account, (South) Korea is committed to recognizing Palestinian statehood at a time when it would be genuinely conducive to realizing the two-state solution."

Cho stated "as we deliberate today, let us not lose sight of our common goal: a Middle East where peoples of all walks of life can coexist in peace, security and prosperity."

The present chair of the UN Security Council is S. Korea.

Ishaq Dar, the foreign minister of Pakistan, demanded a response to the situation in Gaza.
He mentioned that "the time for words has passed. The time for action is now."

He stated that "the people of Palestine are facing a crisis of historic proportion. The suffering is a stain on our collective conscious."

MENAFN25092025000045017640ID1110110561

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search