Russia responds to Trump’s "paper tiger" comment
(MENAFN) Opposing US President Donald Trump's "paper tiger" comment, on Wednesday a Kremlin representative stated that Russia “maintains its resilience and macroeconomic stability.”
Dmitry Peskov stated in an interview with a Russian news agency that "Russia isn’t a tiger at all. It’s still much more associated with a bear. There are no paper bears, and Russia is indeed a real bear."
Peskov also mentioned "here there's nothing made of paper; Russia maintains its resilience and macroeconomic stability."
He also mentioned that Putin has multiple times compared Russia to a bear "in various emotional tones."
On the other hand, Peskov said that Putin “continues to highly value Trump's readiness to assist and work together toward finding solutions.”
Asked about the probability of a summit among Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine. Peskov stated that a meeting without the right preparation would be "nothing more than a PR stunt doomed to failure."
He stated "however, Putin emphasized that it makes sense to meet only after both sides have done their homework and preparations at the expert level are completed. Meeting unprepared would rather be a PR move destined for failure."
